Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 20-26, 2023

Dec. 20

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

5500 block of 228th Street Southwest:A man was damaging Christmas decorations in a yard. The subject was located and arrested for malicious mischief.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic was reported. Once on scene, officers were able to determine an assault had occurred. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

6300 block of 234th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23900 block of 56th Avenue West: A complaint was made for a package that was delivered to the wrong address.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported. The victim had gas siphoned from their vehicle.

22300 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A ring was found.

Dec. 21

4000 block of 214th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6600 block of 244th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. Video surveillance of the suspects was recovered.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police observed a court-order violation in progress. The court order was confirmed and the suspect was arrested.

4300 block of 239th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A possible domestic assault was reported. Upon officers’ arrival, no one involved could be located.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Shoplifting was reported. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspects had fled the area, and no suspect was located.

5600 block of 218th Street Southwest: An unknown male in a yard was reported. No suspect was located.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: An officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.

5700 block of 225th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle was reported stolen.

Dec. 22

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: An officer located an occupied vehicle that was idling with a subject slumped over the wheel at the controls. The subject was contacted and booked into jail.

4100 block of 214th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

Dec. 23

5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A damaged mailbox was reported.

23800 block of 55th Avenue West: A stolen package was reported.

Dec. 24

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. Officers conducted an area check for the suspect with negative results. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the courts.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a bag of needles, which was found in the 23000 block of 55th Avenue West.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A vehicle reportedly had its tires slashed.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile returned home a short time later.

Dec. 25

4100 block of 214t Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was a juvenile, so charges were forwarded to the juvenile courts.

4500 block of 236th Street Southwest: A bag with vehicle accessories was found.

21900 block of 53rd Avenue West: An unknown subject was reported to be on the property.

5300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

Dec. 26

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A welfare check was conducted.

22000 block of 66th Avenue West: An unwanted person was reported at a business. The subject was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found the subject on the ground and not responding to questions due to the level of intoxication. He was transported to the hospital for assistance and trespassed from the business.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a subject who was having an emotional and physical outburst due to a disorder. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22700 block of 72nd Place West: A subject reportedly damaged a Ring doorbell camera, in retaliation for a failed relationship. Charges for malicious mischief were forwarded to the prosecutor.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A wallet was found.