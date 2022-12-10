Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 2-9, 2022

Dec. 2

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were called to the Safeway store for a report of a woman in the store drinking liquor and stating she would pull a gun. The responding officer found the woman screaming in the customer service area and was able to place her in handcuffs. No weapon was found. According to witnesses, store employees were worried the woman would hurt customers, since she had thrown a bottle of alcohol in the direction of the store’s checkstands. After being medically cleared, she was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Dec. 3

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her front vehicle license plate was missing and the rear plate was swapped with another plate. A police records search revealed that the rear plate had been stolen from Seattle.

5000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman told police that painters stole items from her home but police stated they don’t believe, based on evidence, that a crime occurred.

Dec. 4

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace PD met with Lynnwood PD to take custody of a man with warrants for DUI, third- degree driving with a suspended license, and several criminal trespass charges out of Mountlake Terrace, plus two warrants out of Everett. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a construction company reported that one of his company’s dump trucks was stolen while it was parked on the street.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police were called to an apartment complex after receiving a report of five subjects prowling cars near a building. When the caller went to confront the suspects, they scattered to their getaway car, which got stuck on the ice. The suspects then abandoned the car, leaving it running in the parking lot. Police discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Shoreline.

4100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man told police his vehicle was broken into overnight and it appeared that someone was trying to steal it. Police found the plastic cover over the ignition column had been ripped off, leaving the ignition cylinder hanging down.

Dec. 5

4300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman called police stating that an unknown individual had shattered the back glass door of the home and was trying to come in. The officer arriving at the scene found the broken door, but no suspect was inside. The victim said she had seen a large male breaking the window with some sort of a tool. A neighbor reported witnessing a man leaving the back yard of the house at the time of the incident. No items were reported missing from the house. The estimated cost to repair the door is $1,000.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man said that his truck was stolen while he was attending church. Police later discovered that it had been repossessed from the former owner due to nonpayment.

22200 block 36th Avenue West: A man told police that unknown suspects broke into his Enterprise rental car and attempted to steal it while it was parked in front of his residence.

5600 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported that someone used her identity to access her 401K account.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: An apartment complex employee told police that someone broke into a locked fenced cage and stolen an unlicensed Lowe’s brand trailer worth approximately $1,200.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police removed an intoxicated and belligerent woman from the 7-Eleven and at the request of management, trespassed her from the store for one year.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone tried to steal his mother’s vehicle. The front driver’s window was smashed and there was extensive damage to the steering column.

Dec. 6

236th Street Southwest/I-5: Police arrested a man for criminal trespassing after he was found standing next to a small fire at a light rail construction site.

22800 block 58th Avenue West: A woman whose husband is in hospice care turned his revolver in to police for safekeeping.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported that her 2000 white Honda CRV was stolen overnight while parked in her apartment complex parking lot.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responding to a two-car collision were told that one party had left the scene and was believed to be intoxicated. Police contacted the driver at his residence, smelled alcohol on his breath and gave him a preliminary breath test, which registered .197. The man was arrested for DUI and transported to jail.

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that his black 1996 Ford F150 truck was stolen at some point during the day while it was parked outside his workplace.

Dec. 8

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after he was observed driving erratically and was pulled over, then failed field sobriety tests.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man told police his bicycle had been stolen from a bicycle rack inside an apartment parking garage.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were dispatched to a report of a license plate theft on a vehicle while it was parked in an apartment building parking lot.

Dec. 9

5100 block 230th Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic dispute between a couple going through a contentious divorce.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee of a window and door company reported that someone cut a hole through a chain-link fence and stole a large ladder off one of the company’s work vehicles.