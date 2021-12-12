Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 2-8, 2021

Dec. 2

23000 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds: During a traffic stop, a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a search of the vehicle located numerous additional such items. The subject was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a vehicle reported that it had been prowled overnight. Its rear passenger-side window was broken out and the victim’s amplifier and subwoofer were missing.

5600 block 218th Court Southwest: A witness said he saw a woman walk over to a residence and take a package off its front porch. She then got into a red vehicle and was last seen leaving southbound in the 21700 block of 56th Avenue West. The suspect was described as a white woman, approximately 20-30 years old, with blonde hair.

22700 block 49th Place West: A burglary was reported overnight at a residence under construction following damages from a fire. Contractors arriving at the house discovered it had been broken into and more than $16,000 tools had been stolen from several parties. A green Hummel belt sander and a black and green Festool HEPA dust extractor were among the tools taken from inside the house. In addition, the residence’s owner was missing a lawnmower and a pressure washer that had been stored in the garage.

23400 block 54th Avenue West: A package containing two MoKo smart plug automatic light switch timers was reported stolen after being ]delivered to a resident’s doorstep. The victim also stated that an opened package belonging to someone else had been left on her doorstep.

4500 block 241st Court Southwest: A resident reported that his mail had been stolen overnight after he discovered in the morning that his mailbox was open.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the McMahan License Agency. The owner of a dark blue Subaru stated that while he was inside the agency, a witness came into the business and told him a suspect vehicle had hit his car in the parking lot. He then observed there were scrapes along with a white paint transfer to the Subaru’s left rear bumper.

Dec. 3

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident at the Caprice Apartments called police to report that his work vehicle had recently been prowled. He noticed that a small window was broken out and its side sliding door was open, and said some tools and the vehicle’s title were stolen.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An employee of Waste Management turned in items he had found that included 26 individually addressed credit cards, more than 20 checks made out to an area business, a woman’s driver’s license, three gift cards and a man’s wallet.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel’s property at the request of staff. He had been slow to leave his room after checkout time and then subsequently caused a disturbance, which included damaging some of the hotel’s items.

Dec. 4

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined there is probable cause to arrest a man for a hit-and-run collision, attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of stolen property following an incident in the parking lot at the Studio 6 hotel. The suspect was observed driving a black BMW with a stolen rear license plate attached to it. Police activated their emergency lights as the suspect pulled into a parking stall. The BMW then subsequently struck the front passenger corner of the patrol car as the suspect turned it to drive out of the parking spot and leave the property. Police didn’t pursue the BMW, which was last seen exiting the parking lot and driving toward the hotel’s entrance on Van Ry Boulevard. An area check was conducted with negative results. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, with brown/black hair wearing a dark-colored jacket. There were also two passengers in the car, one female and one female, and the patrol car’s mobile audio/video footage showed a detailed view of the BMW’s occupants. Minor damage was observed on the patrol car’s front bumper bar.

Dec. 5

23200 block 45th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after the owner of a red Toyota Tacoma spotted a man trying to break into it. Upon hearing noises coming from his driveway, the resident looked outside and saw a male subject lifting the bed cover on his truck and going through items in its bed. He yelled at the man, who then ran to a white Toyota Tacoma parked nearby and drove away southbound on 45th Avenue West before turning eastbound onto 233rd Street Southwest. The resident also owns a silver Chrysler Town and Country car that he subsequently discovered had also been rummaged through. He stated that nothing appeared to be missing from either of his vehicles. A neighbor had recorded the incident on her phone, and video footage showed the male subject was wearing dark clothing and that the white Toyota Tacoma truck he fled in has four doors.

22700 block 44th Avenue West: The driver of a silver Honda Accord said a man driving a white truck had hit her car three times, causing heavy damage to its rear end. The victim stated she had been parked in the 4400 block of 224th Street Southwest while waiting for a friend when a white male driving the white truck had driven up to her car as if to block it from leaving. Upon asking the man if she could help him, he then said something to the effect of, “You’re on my street and to get the (expletive) off.” She proceeded to drive away and turned southbound onto 44th Avenue West. The truck followed her and rammed into the back of her car three times while traveling through the 22700 and 22800 blocks of 44th Avenue West. At that point, the woman turned east into the QFC parking lot and the truck continued driving southbound on 44th Avenue West. The victim said she was experiencing some back and neck pain; aid arrived but she declined to go to the hospital for further observations. Police checked the area for a white truck with front-end damage but were not able to locate it. They believed the suspect vehicle was possibly related to a vehicle prowl that occurred around the same time and in the same area — a white Toyota Tacoma with four doors was involved in that incident.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that her vehicle had been prowled while parked in her driveway. She found that its glove box and center console were both open and a bag of tennis equipment was missing from the back seat. The bag contained three Babolat tennis rackets and various tennis balls. The items stolen were valued at $350.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A womancalled police to report that her vehicle had been prowled and damaged overnight. She discovered that someone had entered the vehicle, strewn papers from the glovebox on the passenger-side floorboard and damaged its steering column’s locking cylinder to the point that it could not be used. Based on the damage, it appeared that someone had attempted to steal the vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen from its interior.

23000 Lakeview Drive: An abandoned vehicle being impounded at the Ballinger Point Condominiums was found to have a trailer’s license plate in its back seat. It was subsequently determined that the trailer’s owner lived nearby at the Andorra Apartments and police returned the license plate to him. The man did not realize it was missing, and the trailer did not appear to be damaged.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have thrown a metal water bottle at his girlfriend’s face and held her down on the bed during an argument. The subject also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked on domestic violence assault and his warrant.

5400 block 242nd Street Southwest: A white Subaru reported stolen out of Lynnwood was recovered near Young’s Mobile Home Park. It was discovered the Subaru’s ignition tumbler had been removed. The rear of the stolen Subaru had a similar car’s stolen front license plate — which had registration tabs put on it from yet another vehicle to make it appear as a rear license plate — attached to it. A search of the car located a small amount of heroin, numerous hypodermic needles and two additional rear license plates from different vehicles. A resident had reported the Subaru as a suspicious vehicle after he observed a driver park it on the street, with its running lights still on, in order to get into the passenger side of another vehicle and then leave eastbound on 242nd Street Southwest.

Dec. 6

23400 block 53rd Avenue West: A man hired to remodel a house discovered that someone had entered the residence sometime over the weekend and stolen his tools and various provisions. The victim said he was missing a Makita radio, a ladder, two boxes of copper fittings, a box of electrical parts and supplies, workbenches and a table. Entrance to the house had been gained through the back door’s animal door.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel’s property at the request of staff. He had refused to leave his room and caused a disturbance. After he had been trespassed and left the property, housecleaning staff found a baggie containing methamphetamine in the hotel room’s bathroom.

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: A female resident reported that her Little Giant ladder was stolen recently.

4300 block 219th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a man discovered that his locking mailbox had been pried open, causing damage to its door and lock. He stated that no mail had been taken from his mailbox in the incident.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle called police to report that someone had attempted to steal it overnight. He stated the key slot in the ignition was tampered with and the vehicle’s interior had been rifled through, although nothing was said to be missing.

Dec. 7

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress reported at the Terrace Station construction site overnight. A man had been observed going in and out of a building during a time when workers are not supposed to be on-site. The man was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 30 years old, with a medium build, and wearing a reflective vest and hardhat. Police spotted him standing on a building’s terrace inside the fully fenced construction site. The man dropped something in his hand, then fled northbound through the building and was last seen heading toward 236th Street Southwest in the ravine east of Van Ry Boulevard. A search of the area was conducted with negative results. It appeared the suspect left empty-handed but was possibly attempting to steal a small red Honda generator and a red Husky tool bag that were both sitting next to a large ladder on top of the terrace. A white hardhat was subsequently found outside of the building’s north entrance.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Identity theft reported in which a woman had been convinced by a person on the phone that they were from the U.S. Social Security Administration, and she had then given them her Social Security number, address and date of birth. She later called the Social Security office in Lynnwood and learned that they had not contacted her. Upon checking her bank accounts, the resident noticed a fraudulent charge of $4.91, which she was able to have reversed.

22500 block 45th Place West: A vehicle reported stolen out of Bothell was recovered. It had been parked on the side of the road and was not occupied.

23000 block 46th Avenue West: A resident reported that her mailbox was stolen from the bank of mailboxes on the street sometime over the last day. The locking mailbox had been pried off the wooden structure to which it was attached.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of an SUV reported that its rear window had been broken out.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported that someone had stolen her vehicle’s license plates and placed different ones on her car.

Dec. 8

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Four storage closets were reported to have been broken into overnight. The closets are directly next to each other in the same carport and had all been pried open. One occupant stated that a few tools and her shop vacuum were missing. The other three occupants each said that they didn’t notice anything missing from their storage spaces.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported after the owner discovered that someone had broken out its front passenger window and taken a bag of masks.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered after staff at the Silver Oak Apartments reported that it had been parked in front of the office for about a week. The gray Hyundai also had stolen license plates attached to it and a search of the vehicle located drug paraphernalia and a wallet containing a man’s driver’s license. There were also uneaten chicken nuggets on the dashboard.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that an unknown male had called and threatened to hurt her daughter if they did not help her daughter’s friend pay a debt of $500.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Lakeside Apartments overnight after its owner had lent the work truck to an employee who drove it home. The vehicle was subsequently recovered later in the day after it was found in the 23000 block of 66th Avenue West.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle that failed to stop for a stop sign collided with the victim’s vehicle and then fled the area. Damages were estimated to be less than $1,000.

4600 block 223rd Street Southwest: A woman said she heard a loud firework explode outside of her bedroom. The remains of a large firework were located and no damage had occurred from the explosion.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail. Witnesses had called police to report a silver Toyota Tacoma had flipped onto its side after it had been drifting in the back parking lot at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The driver then exited the truck and fled the scene. Police contacted the man, who admitted he had been drinking earlier at his residence, which is across the street from the church.

