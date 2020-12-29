Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 19-27, 2020

Dec. 19

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An LG television was reported stolen from a room at Studio 6.

7800 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. According to police, her vehicle was impounded and she was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Blue Flame and Heating. Damage was done to the vehicle and multiple tools were stolen. All stolen items were valued at $1,000.

Dec. 20

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault after he pushed his ex-girlfriend, causing a minor injury.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A woman told police that she wanted her sister and her sister’s boyfriend trespassed after they broke into her Lakeside Apartments unit. Police said her sister couldn’t legally be trespassed from the apartment because she had personal belongings there. However, the male suspect had previously been trespassed from the apartment complex and police issued him a second citation.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said Christmas decorations were stolen from the front of her home.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his estranged wife assaulted him. He told police she had hit him three to four times over the past year. The man also accused his wife of stealing his phone.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a suspicious vehicle reported in the Studio 6 parking lot. A records check indicated the vehicle was stolen out of Marysville and police contacted the registered owner. While waiting for the owner, police located the individuals who were reportedly associated with the vehicle. Ppolice reported finding drug paraphernalia and some blood spatter inside the vehicle.

Dec. 21

22200 block 58th Avenue West: A window at St. Pius Church was broken with a rock.

4900 block 243rd Place Southwest: A man said his mail was stolen.

24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Dec. 22

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police assisted emergency medical responders with an overdose at Studio 6. According to police, the man was found unconscious in one of the motel rooms and denied medical treatment after he regained consciousness. He was then trespassed from the motel.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants, including driving with a suspended license and giving false statements to a police officer.

4400 block 243rd Place Southwest: A woman reported a possible mail theft after she discovered her mailbox had been damaged.

Dec. 23

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man she knew in a wooded area near Lakeside Apartments in February of this year. She said the two had been drinking and she was able to get away, but was only comfortable now reporting the incident. Police spoke with the suspect, who denied the assault occurred and said the woman had accused him in the past, wanting to get him in trouble. Police said there was no probable cause to suspect an assault occurred.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: A Pacific Power Battery employee said someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the company vehicles.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Studio 6 motel employees reported they heard two men shouting, with a possible weapon involved. Police located one of the men, who said no weapon was involved and that the incident was only verbal.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A verbal disturbance occurred at a residence where a woman and her adult son where arguing.

21600 block 55th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault after he grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and arm during an argument, leaving marks. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report.

Dec. 24

21700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for repeatedly trespassing at Double Cup Espresso. He had previously been trespassed on Dec. 14.

23900 block 48th Avenue West: A garbage bag filled with mail from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Lake Forest was found. Police said it may have been stolen.

5900 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend and wanted to obtain a restraining order against him. She also said she suspected her ex used a nail to puncture two tires on her friend’s vehicle.

Dec. 27

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving multiple people including a man and woman who were dating. Upon arrival, police learned one of the home’s occupants — a woman — was unconscious in the bathroom from an apparent drug overdose. Probable cause was established after witnesses said the man assaulted his girlfriend while trying to prevent her from going into the bathroom. She regained consciousness after police administered Narcan and was transported to the hospital.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a marijuana-related DUI after he was reportedly found unconscious in his vehicle in the Northern Light Apartment parking lot. Police reported the vehicle — which was parked in the middle of the parking lot — smelled like marijuana and the man showed signs of being under the influence during a field sobriety test. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail. He was also 20 years old — under the legal age to purchase, possess or use marijuana.

49th Place West/217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between neighbors.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Studio 6 motel parking lot.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton