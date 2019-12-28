Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 19-26, 2019

Dec. 19

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed a woman at Studio 6. Prior to the incident, the man was stopped by Mountlake Terrace police for an inoperable tail light. He used a false alias, but at the time Mountlake Terrace police were not able to confirm it. Police later learned the man’s true identity with the help of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. He was reported to have a suspended driver’s license and multiple warrants, including a felony escape warrant from the Washington Department of Corrections.

Dec. 20

217th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: A man said that someone threw a rock at his truck while he was driving. According to the man, his truck has a loud exhaust pipe.

Dec. 21

6000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for an Ellensburg Sheriff’s Office warrant for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Interstate 5/164th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for expired vehicle registration led to a warrant arrest of a woman for multiple warrants out of Marysville, Bothell and Lake Forest Park. During the subject’s arrest, police reported finding drug paraphernalia in her possession.

1700 block 13th Street, Everett: Mountlake Terrace police responded to Washington State Patrol request for a drug recognition expert (DRE) at Providence Hospital for a man involved in a reported vehicular homicide. According to police, the man was driving under the influence on Interstate 5 when he struck a woman, putting fuel in her vehicle on the side of the interstate. The man did not have alcohol on his breath and police took blood samples for a toxicology report.

Dec. 22

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle had been prowled and her purse and wallet were stolen while the vehicle was parked near a Mountlake Terrace condo she was visiting. She also said her purse and wallet were later returned to her after she was contacted by someone online reporting to have found them. However, her four debit/credit cards were missing from the wallet. No fraudulent charges were reported.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: A noose was reported to have been found hanging from the rafters of the gazebo at Terrace Creek Park.

5900 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her son. According to the woman, her son has mental health issues and was being rude. The son said he was upset because his medication was missing.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his girlfriend. According to the man, no argument occurred. He said that he and his girlfriend were discussing going to Tacoma for Christmas and his mother threatened to call 911. The man’s girlfriend said her boyfriend was upset that her living situation was changing and according to her, he “didn’t adjust well to change.”

22500 block Interstate 5 Northbound: Mountlake Terrace police responded to a vehicle collision after a man, who was speeding, struck another vehicle while traveling northbound on Interstate 5. When police arrived, one vehicle was flipped over and another unoccupied vehicle was on fire. Police assisted a Bothell man in his 20s with a head wound who was laying in the middle of the road. Injuries to his head and neck were reported to have been severe. Emergency first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The incident was previously reported on MLT News here.

Dec. 23

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: After responding to reports of someone looking in parked vehicles, a man said that his vehicle had been prowled in the Diamond Knot Brewery parking lot. The vehicle’s rear driver-side window was reported to have been broken to gain entry and the man said sporting equipment and his wife’s purse were stolen. While at the scene, police were informed that another vehicle in the parking lot had been prowled.

Dec. 24

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a package missing from the Taluswood Apartments front office. The package contained 1 oz. American Silver Eagle coins valued at $394.

Dec. 25

4600 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a woman reported finding damage done to her unoccupied vehicle, which was legally parked in front of her home. The damage included dents and scratches on the vehicle’s driver-side rear panel.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance three times at a residence after a woman said her brother kept arriving at her home intoxicated. The first time, the man banged on the door and demanded to be let in. He reportedly yelled at her children as well. The second time, the woman’s father removed him by driving him to another location. The third time, the woman said she wanted him removed because he was disturbing the peace and spitting on her floor. Police transported the man to Seattle after the third reported incident.

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A security guard at Bethesda Lutheran Church reported that a homeless man — whom he knows from attending the church’s community dinners — was going to the bathroom on church property. After confronting the man, the security guard said that the man chased him and threatened to kill him. According to the security guard, the man is a drug user and has mental health issues. The security guard said he wanted to press charges for harassment.

Dec. 26

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a Seattle warrant during a traffic stop that police conducted for a non-operating tail light. The vehicle was released to a passenger in the vehicle.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A woman was arrested for multiple warrants out of Everett and Marysville for DUI, drug paraphernalia possession and stolen property possession after police reported finding her sitting in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his work van was stolen in the early hours of the morning while it was parked in the Quartz Creek parking lot. He said the van contained work tools valued at $5,000.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was stolen while it was parked near Mountlake Terrace Plaza.

23300 block 64th Avenue West: A man told police an unattended pit bull approached him while he was outside his residence. Police later located the owners, who said it was their son’s dog and they wanted to get rid of it. Police advised them to post an ad online or contact PAWS.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman contacted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that a package was stolen from her front porch. The incident was recorded on video surveillance.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton