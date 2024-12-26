Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 18-24, 2024

Dec. 18

22400 block 40th Place West: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: Officers performed a follow-up investigation into an assault.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a domestic assault.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An alcohol theft was reported from QFC. The officers later contacted the suspect and arrested them for the theft.

Dec. 19

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

5900 block of 227th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23400 block Peterson Drive: A lost Social Security card was reported.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence harassment report.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a court order service.

Dec. 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a court order service.

Dec. 21

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for traffic violations and was determined to be impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a domestic violence court order violation.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: An officer located a reported suspicious vehicle with the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a dispute about overpaying for gas at the gas station.

Dec. 22

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was reportedly trying to open a closed window to a residence. No suspects were located.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of someone breaking a car window. Witnesses didn’t see the suspect but heard the glass break. No suspects were located.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A person reported having their purse stolen. Police obtained video surveillance of the theft. The investigation is ongoing.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

2600 block 241st Place Southwest: Mountlake Terrace officers assisted Brier police officers with a shots fired call. Officers located seven casings on the ground. No one was injured, and no victims were located.

Dec. 23

No reports on this day.

Dec. 24

23300 block 55th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order service.

24000 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a person in a parking lot passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. The subject was determined to be impaired and was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired and booked into jail.