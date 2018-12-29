Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 17-27, 2018

Dec. 17

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: A woman reported a burglary at T.T. Nails Salon. The point of entry was a small, ground-floor window on the building’s south side. No items have been reported stolen at this time.

Dec. 21

24100 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man said his apartment was broken into while he was out. When he returned, he found his door open and his possessions had been disturbed. He said $200 was taken from the top of his dresser. Police lifted a fingerprint from the man’s Xbox One, which had been moved.

5900 block of 232nd: A woman reported she was the victim of a house-rental scam on Craigslist. She said she wired $2,000 to a man’s Sun Credit Union account for first and last month’s rent for a house in Seattle. She said after a conversation with her bank, she discovered she was being scammed. She only cooresponded with the man via email.

Dec. 22

22400 block of 42nd Place West: A woman said that cords to her outdoor Christmas lights had been cut.

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at Studio 6, where a woman said she was pinned to the floor by her boyfriend who raised a fist at her. She said she hit his hand away to stop any further assault. The woman left the room with her two dogs.

Dec. 23

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for domestic violence when his girlfriend called police and said he came home intoxicated and physically kicked her out of bed. She said he kicked her in the stomach where she had recently had surgery. She said she slapped him in the face in self-defense.

Dec. 24

I-5 NB off ramp of 220th Street Exit: A man was arrested for a DUI when police found him asleep in his Jeep stopped in the right-turn lane on the freeway off-ramp. The man said he came from Seattle to drop a friend off at a home in Mountlake Terrace. The man submitted to field sobriety tests, refusing a preliminary breath test. While in custody, police found an amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 20mg pill in his pocket. The man was also charged with possessing a legal drug without a prescription.

22800 block of 58th Avenue West: A man reported a theft at his home. Stolen items were Christmas presents placed under the tree, including a pair of 1/2 carat diamond earrings valued at $499.99 and a Pandora bracelet with a seasonal snowflake clasp valued at $125. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

21700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man reported a home he was remodeling had been burglarized. The front door had been forced open and several tools and appliances had been stolen, including a DeWalt miter saw, a Stihl chainsaw, Milwaukee drill set, a paint sprayer, nail gun, tile saw, four interior doors, bathroom vanity, lights, dishwasher, garbage disposal, kitchen fixture and other building materials.

218th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A two-vehicle collision occurred when one vehicle failed to yield the right of way to another and struck the other vehicle on the driver’s side. The driver of the struck vehicle complained of head pain, but refused medical attention.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at the Jackson Shell gas station. A man tried to pay for gas with a $50 bill and was offended when the gas station clerk checked if it was counterfeit. The man left and returned threatening to shoot the clerk and attempted to come behind the counter. There was no sign of a weapon.

Dec. 25

5300 block of 240th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence after hitting her boyfriend and another man in the face. Both the man and the boyfriend sustained injuries to their bottom lips.

23300 block of 53rd Avenue West: A man reported his truck was stolen overnight from his driveway. The key was in the center console and the truck was a push-to-start vehicle. He said there were several rounds of ammunition in the truck. A neighbor said she saw two men in a black Mitsubishi parked in front of the house. She said one man exited the Mitsubishi, got into the truck and both vehicles drove away.

21700 block of 56th Avenue West: A man told police his house had been burglarized. He came home from a family dinner to find his dog outside. He also said a blanket by his door had been moved as well as a wooden stick in the track of the back sliding door. There were no signs of forced entry and the man said nothing appeared to be missing.

Dec. 26

5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said she was the victim of an internet scam. She said a friend from California contacted her on Messenger and said if she gave him $300 and other personal information she would receive $25,000. She was later contacted by another man asking for $100, which she sent via two $50-iTunes gift cards. When she contacted her friend in California directly, he said he never asked for $300. The woman is out $100 in iTunes gift cards and was advised to monitor her credit as her personal information was released.

Dec. 27

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop. After being taken into custody, police found heroin in her possession and she admitted to having used heroin within the hour. The total amount of methamphetamine was 0.8 grams and the total amount of heroin found was 0.9 grams.

220th Street Southwest/58th Avenue West: A hit and run occurred when a woman tried to change lanes in front of another vehicle, hitting it in the process. The driver of the vehicle that was struck attempted to follow the woman’s vehicle, but lost her. The car received minimal damage and the driver was not injured.

