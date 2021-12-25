Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 17-23, 2021

Dec. 17

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at Jacksons Food Store reported that a man stole a case of Corona beer and a pack of beef jerky. A witness at the scene confirmed the description of the suspect, whom he had observed running out of the store with the case of beer. Police subsequently located and arrested the man in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. The items stolen were valued at nearly $27.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police forwarded a citation for violating a protection order to the South District Court after a man, who lives in Seattle, had recently texted the individual he had been ordered not to contact.

Dec. 18

22400 block 36th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after the owner of a Chrysler PT Cruiser noticed that the weather stripping around its rear driver’s side window was pulled away from the frame as if someone had tried to pry the window open. No access had been gained to the vehicle’s interior.

21300 block 61st Place Southwest: An employee at the Southwest Transfer and Recycling Station reported that he found a rifle in a pile of garbage. Police collected the .22 caliber rifle, which did not appear to be in working order and placed it into evidence.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at the Shell gas station after a man attempted to pay for gas with a counterfeit $50 dollar bill. His attempt was unsuccessful, although police learned upon further investigation that the man had apparently used another fake $50 dollar bill at the store earlier in the day to purchase a gas can. The subject was described as an Asian male wearing a red hat, gray jacket and white jeans. He was last seen driving away in a Honda.

Dec. 19

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A male and a female were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument between them.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that his locking mailbox had been pried open while he was away from home. He believed that some mail was taken.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Stolen mail reported in which a man said his locked mailbox had been pried open sometime overnight. The damaged mailbox was valued at $110.

22300 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported that someone had entered a relative’s truck at the residence and taken a carton of cigarettes and loose change from inside of it.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at Cedar Way Elementary School after a neighbor said a small brown two-door truck was driving through the soccer field. The vehicle left the school before police arrived. The field was damaged and deep grooves were observed in the sod. It appeared the truck had been driving in circles, creating muddy tracks and tearing up the grass in some areas.

21900 block 49th Place West: A woman reported that a group of eight locking mailboxes had been pried open and damaged overnight. She was unsure if any mail was taken from her mailbox.

4200 block 222nd Street Southwest: The locking mailbox in front of a woman’s house was pried open and damaged. It was unknown if any mail had been stolen.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his Toyota Tacoma into two parked vehicles – a white Mercedes and a black Chevrolet Suburban. He was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at Premera Blue Cross after a man jumped the fence into a construction zone. When confronted by a security guard and told to leave the property, he jumped the fence again. He was last seen walking northbound through the Premera parking lot. Police searched the area for the man but were unable to locate him.

Dec. 20

22000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man, who had initially been contacted by the Edmonds Police Department, on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: Two subjects, one male and one female, were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a reported argument between the two.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported in which a resident fell victim to a phone scam. Someone who represented themselves as law enforcement had contacted the woman and convinced her that she had multiple warrants out of Texas. The victim was told that she needed to pay in order to avoid getting arrested and subsequently sent to the store to purchase $700 in gift cards. She then sent the caller pictures of the numbers located behind a security strip on the back of the gift cards.

Dec. 21

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responding to a reported burglary in progress at the Premera Blue Cross property arrested a man. A security guard had observed the man was inside of a secure room located in a building being remodeled, which is surrounded by a locked chain-link fence. He had broken into the building’s interior through drywall and was seen trying to steal electrical cables and with spools of electrical wire in his hands. Police located the man inside of an electrical closet that had been pried open. He was sitting on the floor surrounded by various tools and electrical wires. The subject admitted all of the tools — including a pry bar, bolt cutters and pliers — were his and said he was attempting to collect materials from the building that he planned to then sell to a scrapyard. A search of the man found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and more tools. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail and booked on charges of burglary, attempted theft and malicious mischief.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report that she had found a license plate along the road while walking near the Mountlake Terrace tennis courts. Police took possession of the license plate, which wasn’t listed as stolen, and were subsequently able to contact the owner of the vehicle it was registered to.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident contacted police to have them safely dispose of some old bullets. Approximately 26 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition along with eight rounds of various rifle and pistol ammunition were taken for destruction.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An employee of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported that her department-issued credit card had been used 85 times online to make unauthorized purchases of $100 gift cards on the Prezzee website. The credit card account used for the $8,500 in fraudulent purchases is through the City of Mountlake Terrace issued to the police department.

4100 block 219th Street Southwest: Theft was reported after a resident discovered that her medication was stolen from her mailbox. She had previously received a notification that her prescription was delivered, but upon checking the mailbox she was unable to find it.

4000 block 219th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief reported in which someone had attempted to break into a man’s locked mailbox overnight. He was confident that none of his mail was stolen but said other mailboxes on the street also appeared to have been broken into. The cost of replacing his mailbox was estimated to be approximately $100.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called police to report that his vehicle had been stolen. The victim’s Hart power tools and a full set of mechanic hand tools that had all been stored in the vehicle’s trunk were also taken.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Theft reported at the Arco AMPM convenience store. An employee said two teenage subjects each stole a canned alcoholic beverage and were last seen walking north toward Safeway. One subject was described as a white male with blonde hair, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a green shirt. The other subject was described as a white female with dark hair, approximately 5 feet tall, and wearing a red sweater. Both subjects were believed to be approximately 16 years old.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A black wallet containing a woman’s driver’s license and credit cards was turned into police as found property. It is believed to have been found two days earlier near the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion.

22500 block 52nd Avenue West: Hit-and-run collision reported in which a witness said an SUV had struck a retaining wall and then left the area. It appeared to police that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a residence’s draining culvert — made of cinder blocks with a concrete ring holding a steel cover in place — before coming to a stop in the home’s driveway. The culvert’s ring looked to have been broken in half by the collision. There were numerous car parts in the driveway including a front bumper cover, which was determined to belong to a GMC Envoy. An area check for the vehicle was unsuccessful.

Dec. 22

6200 block 223rd Place Southwest: A man reported that someone had been in his backyard shed and stolen a generator and tools including a grinder, a sander and an ax from its interior. Various other items had also been moved from inside the unlocked shed and placed near the side of his house.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported after a man discovered that an unknown person had attempted to open a credit card account in his name. The bank had not granted the line of credit.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: Police dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle at the Villaje de Madera Condominiums determined that the Ford Econoline van had been taken without its owner’s knowledge from the Lakeside Apartments. The van’s steering column cover and ignition cylinder had been damaged to the point that the vehicle was inoperable to its owner. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside the van, but its front license plate had been stolen.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident reported that someone had hacked into her juvenile daughter’s social media account, which they used to send messages containing personal photos/videos to her friends. The woman said the photos/videos were personal to her daughter and would never have otherwise been sent out. Police determined that the unknown suspect(s) had violated computer trespassing, criminal impersonation and harassment laws.

23300 block 65th Place West: Theft was reported in which someone siphoned fuel from a resident’s vehicle – leaving its tank empty. The victim found a full gas can with duct tape, attached to the opening that was laying on the sidewalk, next to her vehicle. In addition, a flashlight with a magnetic bottom was left hanging from underneath her vehicle that police suspected was used in an attempt to steal its catalytic converter.

6400 block 234th Place Southwest: A female resident reported that her vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen recently. She stated that the repairs had cost her $850.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Cleaning staff at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department found a dollar bill that was then entered into evidence as found property.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The driver of a Volvo S60, who told police that she just left MVP’s Pub in Edmonds, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after her car had collided with two parked vehicles. The woman was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman for domestic violence assault after it was determined that she had been the aggressor in a physical incident with her boyfriend. During an argument between the two, she had scratched, hit and bit the male subject, pulled his hair and ripped his pants. The man was observed to have scratch marks on his chest, stomach and arms, and a small chunk of his hair had been pulled out. The woman was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

Dec. 23

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called police to report that her mail had been stolen. She had been notified of its delivery, but the mailbox was empty when she went to collect the items. Surveillance footage showed that a subject wearing a large puffy coat, white hat and backpack opened the mailbox and grabbed its contents.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: Two subjects, one male and one female, were both provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument.

