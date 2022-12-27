Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 15-23

Dec. 15

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A man told police that someone tried to steal his 1998 Ford Ranger while it was parked on the street. When he went to use the truck, he was unable to get his key into the ignition due to some sort of obstruction, and the plastic housing around the ignition had been removed.

Dec. 16

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police contacted a woman after someone reported seeing her try to enter the fenced area of an auto repair business. She was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

22800 blocK 44th Avenue West: A woman said that she had used a business bank card at an ATM at Cedar Plaza, then discovered someone used her card later that day at a bank ATM in Richmond Beach, removing $200 from her account. Another transaction was also attempted at a Mercer Island grocery store the following day. The victim believes her card was cloned, as no one else has access to it.

Dec. 17

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after he allegedly bit his girlfriend on the chin during an argument over her drinking.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police stopped a vehicle after a check of its registration revealed that the owner had felony warrants for criminal trespass, domestic violence and assault out of Pierce County. After police confirmed that the vehicle driver was the owner, they arrested him on his warrants and transported him to Pierce County Jail.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a fraud complaint in which a man said someone had made two fraudulent transactions – for $182.50 each — via an ATM using his BECU bank account information.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man told police that he had stopped to use the bathroom at Ballinger Park and noticed damage to one of the bathroom stalls. The plastic toilet seat had been burned, causing it to melt, and police found soot on the walls from the fire.

Dec. 18

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a complaint from a woman who said her boyfriend assaulted her and threatened to kill her after they argued about his drinking. The boyfriend had left the premises by the time police arrived, so charges were referred to the court for domestic violence harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

6900 block 225th Street Southwest: A man reported that an Amazon package had been stolen off his porch. The package contained a washer supplement valued at $10.

6900 block 225th Street Southwest: A man said a package was stolen from in front of his home, with the contents valued at $60.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to an attempted vehicle theft after a woman said that someone had broken the small rear passenger-side window of her Kia Soul and damaged the steering column area.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man told police that someone broke the passenger-side window of his car to enter his vehicle. While things were moved around inside, nothing appeared to be stolen.

Dec. 19

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A casino employee told police that someone broke into a portion of the building undergoing remodeling and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of electrical wire and power tools.

Dec. 21

18400 block 101st Avenue Northeast, Bothell: K-9 Harley, a narcotics substance detection dog, was dispatched to assist Bothell PD with a narcotics sniff of a vehicle. Harley provided an alert signifying the presence of narcotics.

Dec. 22

22200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported that her truck was stolen from outside her residence.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a tripped alarm at the Chevron station, where they found someone had shattered the front-door window of the Chevron store. The owner who responded to the scene estimated the damage to the door at $2,000 and also said $5,000 in lottery tickets, $3,000 in cigarettes and $1,000 in vape products were stolen. Surveillance video showed the store being entered by two suspects, one of whom appeared to use a handgun to break the window. After the two suspects stole the items, a third suspect drove them away in a dark-colored Audi.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: The manager of a cannabis store reported that a customer used a fraudulent $100 bill to pay for $47 worth of product.

23100 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute after a woman said she was tired of her husband yelling at her.

Dec. 23

4200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported that he received an online notification asking him to confirm a $1,350 order of tools. He hadn’t placed such an order and was able to cancel it before it was processed.