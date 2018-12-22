Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 14-20, 2018

Dec. 14

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a hit and run and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The man crashed his vehicle into a parked vehicle that was then pushed onto the sidewalk and into another vehicle. The third vehicle was then pushed forward and collided with another vehicle. The man continued to drive away after the crash.

200 block of Railroad Avenue: Police responded to assist the Edmonds Police Department for a report of shots fired at the Edmonds Senior Center. (See related story.)

Dec. 15

5100 block of 240th Place Southwest: A man reported that while he was walking southbound, a gold-colored BMW pulled in front of him and two men wearing masks got out and began to circle and question him. They took his wallet and phone, got back in the BMW and left the area.

64thAvenue/220th Street Southwest: A man was transported to the Lynnwood Jail for an official breath test after failing to stop at a red light and showing signs of intoxication. He was then cited and booked for a DUI and given an infraction for failing to stop for a traffic control device.

Dec. 16

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Police assisted Washington State Patrol with a hit-and-run vehicle headed to the Lakeside Apartments after a being involved in a collision on Interstate 5. Police conducted a traffic stop and placed the driver in custody with a state patrol Trooper.

6000 block of 244th Avenue West: A man met a woman on a dating site and they spent the night together at Studio 6 Apartments. When he woke up, his debit and credit card were missing along with his Samsung Galaxy 9.

Dec. 17

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence incident, although no one appeared to be in distress or injured.

Dec. 18

156th Avenue Southwest/Highway 99: Police assisted Snohomish County officers with a high-risk stop. Seven subjects who were involved in an assault were taken into custody.

23600 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle was impounded and towed for being in violation of storing a vehicle on a public street for over 72 consecutive hours and for abandoning a vehicle with extensive body damage on a public street.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: During the night an unknown subject stole two tires from a man’s vehicle.

22300 block of 39th Avenue West: A woman reported that her lawn mower was stolen, and it appeared someone had attempted to steal gas from her vehicle with a garden hose.

Dec. 19

5300 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a clean and sober house where 16 convicted felons reside. One of the residents claimed another tried to threaten him with a knife. There were conflicting accounts on what happened with the alleged threats.

4600 block of 244th Place Southwest: A woman noticed while she was going to work in the morning that the back window of her vehicle was broken.

22000 block of Lakeview Drive: A car was stolen overnight while it was parked in the parking lot of an apartment building.

23300 block of 56th Avenue West: A man reported that his van was stolen while it was parked in the back lot of his office. His neighbor’s video camera footage shows two unknown subjects driving off with the van during the night.

Dec. 20

21000 block of 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a court order violation. A woman’s ex-husband broke his no-contact order and sent a long belittling text to the woman.

400 block of 231st Place Southwest: A car was impounded and towed for being in violation of storing a vehicle on a public street for over 72 consecutive hours and for abandoning a vehicle with a license exceeding 30 days expired.

