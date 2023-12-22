Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 13-19, 2023

Dec. 13

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol attempted to stop a driver for an outstanding felony warrant. The driver failed to yield and fled. He was cited for fail to obey via the prosecutor.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

24100 block of 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a business.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a business.

Dec. 14

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

23100 block of 47th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A collision was reported. A driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dec. 15

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business

Dec. 16

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A motorist was stopped for equipment violations. The driver was arrested for multiple traffic offenses in addition to violation of a court order.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant in addition to possession of narcotics.

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft report was reported at a residence.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Threats were reported in a parking lot.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense in addition to possession of narcotics.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

22100 block of 60th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault 4th degree and trespassing.

6400 block of 220th Street Southwest: A motorist was stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested for the offense.

Dec. 17

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

Patrol assisted Lake Stevens Police with a collision investigation. The driver of the involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23200 block of La Pierre Drive: A theft from a vehicle was reported.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported in a parking lot. The occupant was passed out in the running vehicle. The individual was arrested for being in control of the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

13200 block of Bothell-Everett Highway: Patrol assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

5400 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

Dec. 18

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business. An individual was trespassed from the business.

23300 block of 63rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

5800 block of 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense in addition to obstructing a public servant and making false statements.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported at a business. An individual was arrested for the offense.

Dec. 19

21300 block of 41st Court West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.