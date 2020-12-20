Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 11-18, 2020

Dec. 11

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who are dating. The two were reportedly arguing over money and the woman being out of work.

12000 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a narcotics detection at a Shell gas station. The Mountlake Terrace PD K9 unit was deployed at the scene and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: A company vehicle was prowled at a business. According to the owners, a male suspect smashed the rear driver- and passenger-side windows and physically removed the front passenger door handle. The cost to repair the damage was estimated at $2,000.

Dec. 12

6100 block St. Albion Way: A vehicle was reported stolen and then later recovered nearby. The owner said he left it running outside his residence and came back to find it was gone. He told police he found it on the side of the road in the 21200 block of 58th Avenue West. He reported his vehicle registration and key were stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from Studio 6 after she was found sitting in her parked vehicle on the property.

Dec. 13

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and the father of her child.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man told police an umbrella had been stuffed in his vehicle’s engine. According to the man, the umbrella belonged to his roommate.

Dec. 14

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance reported at Capri Apartments, after a woman said her ex-husband showed up uninvited to her home asking to speak with their children.

21700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Double Cup Espresso.

Dec. 15

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was removed from Safeway after he was found using drugs in the store restroom.

Dec. 16

6100 block St. Albion Way: A man was trespassed from Lakeside Apartments after the property manager reported he was causing issues. According to the manager, the man and his girlfriend had been living in a vehicle on the property for a few months. During that time, the man had started altercations with residents, been found sleeping in a resident’s storage shed, and was suspected of urinating and defecating in the hallways. The vehicle reportedly belonged to the girlfriend’s mother, who has lived at the complex for 18 years and is being evicted because of the issues with her daughter’s boyfriend.

220th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault reported at Lakeside Apartments.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled and a BB gun was stolen.

Dec. 17

234000 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported being the victim of fraud after learning a U.S. Bank account was opened with his information. He reported it had happened once before.

4400 block 241st Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said his U.S. passport and vehicle parts were stolen during an overnight vehicle prowl.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight. He told police that marijuana and a pipe were stolen and the vehicle’s back seat had been slashed open.

60th Avenue West/214th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen while he was working.

5400 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said her mail was stolen from her mailbox.

Dec. 18

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a reported solicitation at Studio 6 after a man said a woman offered him sex in exchange for money.