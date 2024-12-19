Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 11-17, 2024

Dec. 11
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault reported at a business. A person was arrested for the offense.
21500 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
Dec. 12
21400 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft from a vehicle at a residence.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a business.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
4900 block 238th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported at a residence.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence and arrested a subject for assault.
Dec. 13
22800 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
23100 block 53rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of theft from a vehicle.
23100 block 53rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
6700 block of 232nd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud reported at a residence.
4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: The driver of a reported suspicious vehicle was arrested for being in physical control while under the influence of intoxicants.
Dec. 14
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A motorist was stopped for a licensing violation. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault and malicious mischief.
5600 block 224th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at a residence.
22200 block 53rd Avenue West: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.
Dec. 15
24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
5500 block 240th Street Southwest: A behavioral health crisis was reported at a residence.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A person was arrested for assault.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business. A subject was arrested for the offense.
4500 block of 237th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
Dec. 16
21700 block 50th Place West: Harassment was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.
3800 block of 214th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported at a residence.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a theft reported at a residence.
21600 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
21300 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a malicious mischief report. An unidentified subject discharged a firearm several times, and at least one vehicle was damaged. The investigation continues.
Dec. 17
21400 block 50th Avenue West: A person was reported missing from a residence.
24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen cargo trailer was located.
6800 block 216th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a business.
6000 block of Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a theft reported at a residence.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Harassment was reported at a residence.
23300 block of Cedar Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
5700 block 234th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A business reported a theft.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located a suspicious person at a business. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
