Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 10-19, 2019

Dec.10

6100 block St. Albion Way: A truck was prowled while it was parked at Lakeside Apartments. The owner said he does not live in the apartment complex. He reported that a box of work tools was stolen from the truck bed during the 10 minutes he reported being away from the vehicle.

Dec. 13

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man staying at Studio 6 reported receiving a suspicious phone call that he believed to have come from his estranged wife. The man said the two are in the middle of a divorce and that she was outside of the motel near a truck they are both registered owners of, and was blocking the truck in. He said she wanted to take the truck, but he told her to discuss the matter with their attorneys. During the incident, he said his wife stole his cell phone. It was later recovered by police.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her ex-fiancee, who were arguing. The woman told police that her ex attempted to grab her phone to go through it and that he “brushed her aside with his shoulder” when he tried to walk past her, which she said led to a pushing/shoving altercation. The man said he wanted to go through her phone because she was cheating on him in the past. No physical assault was reported. Also during the incident, an argument broke out over the possession of an Apple iWatch that the woman had. The man wanted the watch back because he said he paid for it, and she surrendered it to him.

21200 block 52nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a man reported witnessing another vehicle back into his parked vehicle. He told police that after the vehicle hit the side of his vehicle, it drove away. A nearby security camera caught the incident and the video was turned over to the police for further investigation.

Dec. 14

21900 block 64th Street Southwest: Police responded to civil dispute after a man and woman reported that their daughter took their granddaughter. According to the couple, they are the legal guardians of the child and have a notarized agreement between them and their daughter that they will be the guardians. However, the daughter denied that there were any legal obligations to keep the child with her parents.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal argument between a woman and her sister at Andorra Estates. The sister was gone before police arrived.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested at Jackson Food Store for multiple Snohomish County warrants after police responded to reports of suspicious activity. According to police, the woman was in her parked vehicle when police arrived. During her arrest, police reported finding drug paraphernalia, including multiple used syringes, a metal spoon, rubber tubing and a total 12.4 grams of heroin.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a assault reported in the Studio 6 parking lot after motel employees reported witnessing a man attack a woman. The female victim said she is seven months pregnant and she was looking for the father of her child at the motel. She said she believes the man is cheating on her. When she arrived, she saw one of her boyfriend’s friends and asked if her boyfriend was also there. She said the friend then choked her and left before police arrived.

Dec. 15

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: While performing a security check in the Safeway parking lot, Mountlake Terrace police reported seeing a woman in a parked vehicle with her head leaning on her steering wheel. She told police she was playing a game and recovering from a verbal argument with her boyfriend, who lives in Lynnwood.

24000 block 49th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a man and his parents. According to the couple, their adult son was arguing and being disrespectful about cleaning the house. He was also reported to have been swearing, and they called police because they used to have a protection order against their son.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police were notified of a woman who was reported to have been seen hitting her dog in public. When police tracked the woman down, she said the dog was a 16-month-old golden retriever that was having behavioral issues. She was reported to have been remorseful and said she would sign up for individualized dog-training classes. Police said they are forwarding the case to the prosecutor’s office for potential misdemeanor charges.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a collision after a vehicle struck a telephone pole. The vehicle was traveling northbound at the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West when it reportedly lost control and struck the pole. When police arrived, the suspect vehicle was empty and there was no sign of a driver. Police contacted the owner — who lives in Seattle — who said he last saw his vehicle on Dec. 14.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police received a report via phone call about a package theft. The man said he was notified by Amazon that his three packages were delivered to his residence while he was gone and when he returned home, they were not there.

Dec. 16

5900 block 241st Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled in the early morning while it was parked outside of his residence. According to the man, the back passenger window was broken and several items valued at $1,980 were reported stolen.

23300 block 48th Avenue West: Police pursued a vehicle that was going 46 mph in a 25 mph zone, running a stop sign to evade police custody. Police said they followed the vehicle for one mile before losing it.

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic assault after a woman said she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. The woman said she came to the man’s residence to pick up their 11-month-old son, and the two engaged in sexual intercourse. She then told him that she had sex with other men and he became upset. She told police that he shoved her off the bed, dragged her down the hallway and whipped her around the head with a coat. When police arrived, the man had already left and they contacted him by phone.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: After learning he was fired from his job, an employee at ABH Contractors reportedly threw all the items on his boss’ desk onto the floor, including the computer monitor, damaging it. Police are charging the man with third-degree malicious mischief.

Dec. 17

23100 block La Pierre Drive: A man was arrested at his residence for multiple Mountlake Terrace warrants for assault and violating a no-contact order.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from QFC after she was reported by store employees to have been shoplifting.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman told police an Amazon package containing markers was stolen from her front porch. The incident was caught on her home security camera.

240th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony Department of Corrections warrant for escaping custody after he and another man were reported to have been knocking on residential doors in the area.

Dec. 18

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested near the Mountlake Terrace Library for a felony drug-related warrant out of Seattle. During the man’s arrest, police reported finding drug paraphernalia in his possession.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Two wedding bands were found in the Mountlake Terrace Elementary School courtyard. One ring is described as large and gold, with a silver stripe and a single diamond inset. The second is silver with a brushed crosshatch center and beveled edge. Both were reported to be mens’ style.

Dec. 19

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: While responding to an unrelated domestic disturbance, a police officer reported he was contacted by a man who could not find his pregnant wife. The man said he and his wife, who is seven months pregnant, were arguing and she took off and he could not locate her. Police said there were no signs of any domestic assault.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a man reported arguing with his wife. When police arrived at their residence, the woman accused her husband of “liking” her best friend.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at Studio 6 for second-degree assault after he was reported to have attacked his girlfriend with a knife, cutting her. According to the woman, the man was high on narcotics and accused her of stealing from him. She told police that he hit her in the face, choked her and cut her multiple times. She was reported to have two cuts on her face near her jaw with bruising and multiple cuts on her wrist and forearms. The man was also reported to have a Department of Corrections warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Mountlake Terrace warrant for resisting arrest. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after police reported finding 13 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual strips. Before being booked into Snohomish County Jail, he was treated at Swedish Mill Creek for signs of overdosing. The woman was also treated for her injuries.

