Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 10-16, 2025

Dec. 10

4800 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

4300 block 238th Place: Patrol responded to a harassment report.

23500 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded for a court order service.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded for a court order service.

Dec. 11

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave a business. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found wallet.

4200 block 224th Place: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was provided resources.

Dec. 12

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a robbery. A subject attempted to shoplift items from a grocery store, assaulted employees when confronted, and armed himself with a kitchen knife. Officers arrested the subject and booked him into jail for robbery.

23100 block 46th Avenue West: Patrol assisted the fire department with a fire. Officers provided traffic control. No injuries were reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

22700 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance involving a subject who drove to the location with children while intoxicated. Officers determined the subject was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Dec. 13

24300 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a threats report.

Dec. 14

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a subject on property where the subject had previously been trespassed. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded for a court order service.

Dec. 15

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a suspicious subject knocking on a bedroom window.

Dec. 16

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a subject throwing an object at a vehicle, causing minor damage.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded for a court order service.

4300 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.