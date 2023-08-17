Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 9-15, 2023

Aug. 9

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a report of verbal domestic disturbance. During the investigation, officers determined there has been an assault. The suspect was arrested for the domestic assault and booked into jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run collision were able to locate the suspect car and driver. The suspect was arrested for hit and run and DUI.

Aug. 10

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A one-car collision into a tree was reported. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responding to a report of a person in crisis transported the subject to the hospital for assistance.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail following a domestic assault.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

5000 block 222nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a juvenile runaway.

Aug. 11

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for a protection order violation and booked into jail.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of an assault on a store employee. The suspect was located and arrested.

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Fraud occurred.

6500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A mailbox was damaged.

5700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed in.

Aug. 12

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responding to a report of a person in crisis assisted the subject.

Aug. 13

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Officers located the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run collision. The driver was cited.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of an unwanted person trespassed the subject from the property.

Aug. 14

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police contacted a subject suspected of telephone harassment and the phone contact stopped.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: Officers contacted a suspect in a possible prowl but determined no crime had occurred.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police investigating a report of an open door checked the location and could find no evidence of a crime.

4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: Officers responding to a report of a person in crisis transported the person to the hospital for treatment.

22900 block 44th Avenue West: Found property was reported.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

Aug. 15

5700 block 234th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported but upon arrival officers determined an assault had occurred along with harassment and malicious mischief. The suspect was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence harassment and domestic violence malicious mischief.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported, with video evidence. The case has been assigned to detectives.

6100 block 236th Street Southwest: A hit and run occurred.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A missing person was reported. The subject was located hours later.

22000 block Interurban Trail: A subject was reported doing graffiti but was gone upon officers’ arrival.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a person in crisis and provided the subject with resources.