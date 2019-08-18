Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 8-15, 2019

Aug. 8

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: A woman reported a burglary at her home, which was temporarily vacant. The front door was damaged to gain entry. She told police that an urn with her late husband’s ashes was missing. The woman accused her mother-in-law, and the mother-in-law said the woman may have misplaced them after drinking.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Quartz Creek Apartments after a man and woman were reported to be fighting in the parking lot.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked at his residence. He said a checkbook and fishing equipment were stolen. No damage was reported to the vehicle.

Aug. 9

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a man and woman who are dating. No physical assault was reported.

23300 block Cedar Way: A woman reported she was the victim of a fraudulent scam. She said an unknown suspect told her she was eligible to win $40,000 if she paid $1,600 in taxes.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple warrants out of Snohomish County and Woodinville for forgery and a court-order violation.

Aug. 10

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested in QFC for a felony warrant and obstructing an officer after he attempted to evade police custody. He was originally reported to have been behaving suspiciously in the store. The man had multiple counterfeit $100 bills and a checkbook that was not his.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot. He reported the vehicle was unlocked and Beats Bluetooth wireless headphones valued at $200 were stolen.

Aug. 11

220th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a DUI after he was reported to have been driving recklessly.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for violating a no-contact order when he was found in the vehicle with the female respondent of the order. The female driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

21700 block Highway 99: A woman was reported to have been sitting topless near the Double Cup coffee stand. She was also saidhave been filming the encounter with police on her phone and trying to incite an argument.

5000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported someone damaged a video surveillance notice sign located on his property.

Aug. 12

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, making false statements and two felony warrants after police ran a license check on the vehicle he was driving.

23200 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI-related charges after he was reported to have caused a head-on vehicle collision. The man had admitted to drinking and that the collision was his fault.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property after he was said to have been involved in two residential burglaries. A man and woman told police their residence had been entered and their phones were stolen. They used the Find My Phone app to help police locate their phones, which were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot. He reported a gym bag with gym clothing, Ray-Ban sunglasses and cologne was stolen. No damage was done to the vehicle.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said gasoline was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence. The suspect(s) were reported to have drilled a hole in his gas tank.

Aug. 13

4400 block 237th Place Southwest: A man reported a set of tires and wheels were stolen from the bed of his truck while it was parked in his driveway.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Witnesses reported seeing a man shatter the rear window of a vehicle parked near Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant. The man was reported to have argued with another man before the incident and leaving on foot after breaking the window. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A man said power tools valued at $17,000 were stolen from his locked trailer. The padlock on the trailer was reported to have been cut off. He said the trailer was parked in the WinCo parking lot overnight.

21400 block 52nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman after the woman said the man refused to leave her residence. He said he had to be close by because she is an epileptic and said he would sit outside to give her space.

Aug. 14

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a man spray painting a dumpster. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police located a vehicle reported stolen out of Everett near Evergreen Playfields. The owner was notified and picked up the vehicle.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend after she reportedly thew noodles on him during an argument. The man did not report being injured and no physical assault was reported. The two also argued over the ownership of a truck.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man reported his son assaulted him during an argument. The son was not on the scene when police arrived. Police issued a citation for fourth-degree assault.

Aug. 15

22800 block 55th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she was reported to have punched her boyfriend in the face multiple times during an argument. The woman originally told police she sustained injuries from her boyfriend pushing her. The man said she fell while she was trying to hit him, because she had been drinking.

23900 block 55th Avenue West: A woman reported her home had been burglarized and ransacked. Police reviewed video surveillance footage from the woman’s home, which showed two male suspects just before the electrical breaker for her house was turned off. She reported electronics, tools and containers were stolen. The woman told police she may know the identity of one of the suspects.

6800 block 226th Place Southwest: A man in Edmonds police custody was found with a stolen package from a Mountlake Terrace resident.

5200 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a mother and daughter. No assault was reported.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his locked vehicle was prowled and his checkbook was stolen from the glove compartment.

