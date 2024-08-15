Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 7-13, 2024

Aug. 7

23300 block 67th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

3700 block 214th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A bag with personal items inside was found.

24000 block 53rd Avenue West: A fraud report was made.

Aug. 8

24100 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported, caused by a subject who was having a mental health episode. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An order violation was observed. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

23600 block Lakeview Drive: A cell phone was found.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located. The registered owner took possession of the vehicle.

3700 block 214th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported, and the suspect was no longer on scene. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the courts.

Aug. 9

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: An officer from Task Force Zero assisted an Edmonds officer with a possible impaired driver who was in a parked vehicle with the engine running. It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

6400 block 234th Place Southwest: A domestic violence court order violation was reported. The suspect had fled the residence prior to officers’ arrival. An area check was conducted with negative results. Charges for the order violation were forwarded to the courts.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A fraud report was reported.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A court order service was reported.

24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located. The registered owner took possession of the vehicle.

2800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject who had previously been trespassed from a property was located. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

22300 block 66th Place West: A fraud report was made.

Aug. 10

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: A trespass in progress was reported. Several subjects were inside an unoccupied residence. The subjects were contacted and arrested for the trespass. A stolen firearm was recovered from one of the suspects.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported and the suspect was located and arrested.

21400 block 50th Avenue West: A hit and run was reported. Officers contacted the suspect. While contacting the suspect officers determined they were violating a domestic violence court order. The suspect was arrested for the order violation and hit and run.

Aug. 11

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle registration was found.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic violence harassment was reported. The suspect was contacted and arrested.

2400 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle with a cracked windshield was reported. The owner believed someone had hit it with a baseball bat.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her boyfriend had stolen her phone and punched another man in the face to get away. The woman also reported the suspect had assaulted her prior to the robbery. Officers located the man and arrested him. He was booked into jail for assault and robbery.

Aug. 12

5500 block 215th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A subject doing “burnouts” in a parking lot was reported. Officers located the vehicle occupied by the man, parked in the parking lot. The subject was determined to be impaired and was arrested for physical control.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Gas being stolen from a vehicle was reported.

Aug. 13

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic violence protection order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.