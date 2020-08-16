Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 7-13, 2020

Aug. 7

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A local business owner reported someone broke into their store by breaking a front glass door and stealing a $10,000 cash register. The owner estimated the damage to the door to be valued at $2,000. There was also $20 in property damage done to miscellaneous food items.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A convenience store clerk reported a man punched him in the face after the man’s card was declined while trying to make a purchase. The incident was caught on video surveillance and a witness reported seeing someone matching the suspect’s description at Taluswood Terrace Heights Apartments.

5700 block 230th Street Southwest: A construction worker told police he witnessed someone attempted to enter a closed construction site in the early morning. According to the man, the suspect was attempting to drill through a lock. However, the man did not gain access.

21500 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole two firearms — a Remington Mohawk 600 bolt-action rifle and a Ruger Mark 3 .22 caliber pistol. A $30 backpack was also stolen.

Aug. 8

22800 block 60th Avenue West: A man said two rear tires were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked near his residence.

Aug. 10

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said that her boyfriend assaulted her and caused property damage in their apartment. She told police that her boyfriend choked her, threw her to the ground and stomped on her face with his foot. She also said he knocked over a TV, breaking it.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A black grocery bag filled with boxes of baseball cards was found.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report someone stole the license plate from his vehicle.

21500 block 54th Place West: A woman said two Amazon packages were stolen from in front of her residence.

21700 block 58th Avenue West: A large knife in a holster was found.

Aug. 11

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman said that one of her adult son’s friends — a man in his 20s — exposed himself to her while she was driving him home. According to the woman, she was driving the man home when he began touching her upper thigh over her clothing while making sexually explicit remarks. When the man pulled out his penis, she said she pulled over and asked him to exit the vehicle. After he refused, she grabbed her keys and left to find someone to help her call the police since she’d left her phone at home. When police arrived, the man was gone but a “white sticky substance” police suspected to be semen was left on the passenger seat where he was sitting. Charges were forwarded to South District Court for fourth-degree assault and indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report someone smashed the window on her vehicle, leaving behind a large hole. The woman’s neighbor also reported someone smashed her vehicle windows as well.

Aug. 12

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled and someone stole a makeup bag valued at $300. According to police, the vehicle’s driver-side window was broken out to gain access.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole her 22-inch Mens Compass bicycle from outside of her Taluswood Apartment.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: The owner of Gateway Auto reported exhaust pipes were stolen from two vehicles parked at his business.

6000 block 226th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the owner’s driveway.

Aug. 13

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that he noticed a burn on his son’s arm after picking him up from day care. He told police that his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, said he accidentally ran into a lit cigarette.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man told police that the management staff at his apartment complex had his vehicle towed. He also accused the staff of being racist.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his mother. According to the mother, she was mad because the son ate her cake.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton