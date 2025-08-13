Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 6-12, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department reported one vehicle prowl for the week of Aug. 6-12 in the 24300 block of 58th Place West.
Police reported three warrant arrests at:
6000 block 220th Street Southwest.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest.
Three verbal domestic disturbances were reported:
4100 block 236th Street Southwest.
6200 block Saint Albion Way.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest.
Other reports by date:
Aug. 6
5100 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order service.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A subject damaging trees and shrubs with a large metal pole was arrested and booked into jail for malicious mischief.
Aug. 7
4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: An expert drug recognition officer assisted Edmonds police with a DUI investigation.
4600 block 244th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered and towed to a safe location.
4500 block 238th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject refused to speak with officers.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
23800 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
23300 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.
21700 block 51st Avenue West: A resident contacted police to surrender two pistols. The pistols were placed into evidence for destruction.
Aug. 8
21400 block 48th Avenue West: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.
4700 block 224th Place West: Audio equipment was reported stolen.
7200 block 226th Place Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The officer recovered the vehicle and contacted the registered owner, who took possession.
Aug. 9
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol located a subject who had been trespassed from the location before. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.
21700 block 55th Avenue West: A subject trespassing at a residence and refusing to leave was arrested and booked into jail.
Aug. 10
4300 block 226th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
23500 block Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The suspect was located and arrested.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: An office chair and a suitcase were found.
23600 block 53rd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
24000 block Cedar Way: The sound of gunshots was reported. No subjects were located, but 13 9mm casings were found in the street.
Aug. 11
22500 block 52nd Avenue West: A mailbox was vandalized.
23600 block 49th Place West: A threat complaint was filed.
5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a hit-and-run collision report. The suspect was later found in Edmonds and determined to be impaired. The suspect was arrested for hit and run and DUI.
22200 block 56th Avenue West: A set of keys was found.
4100 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a lock box.
Aug. 12
6000 block Saint Albion Way: A Social Security card was reported lost.
4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A single-vehicle collision was reported. One of the divers was determined to have been impaired, arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
5100 block 224th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
6500 block 216th Street Southwest: A mail theft and damaged mailbox was reported.
23400 block Lakeview Drive: A subject turned in their firearms after being served with an extreme risk protection order.
