Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 6-11, 2022

Aug. 6

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man told police he had interrupted a possible catalytic converter theft. The man said he was driving north of 58th Avenue West from 232nd Street Southwest when he noticed a dark gray Toyota parked next to another truck, later identified as a blue 2004 Ford F250. He also noticed someone under the blue truck so pulled up behind the suspect vehicle. When the suspect noticed the man, he jumped into the passenger side of the gray truck, which was last seen getting onto Inerstate 5 southbound from 220th Street Southwest. After arriving at the scene, police looked under the blue truck and discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut on one side.

24000 block 56th Avenue West: An employee of Pacific Pipe and Pump reported that a company work truck had been stolen. The theft occurred around 2:46 a.m., according to video surveillance.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. The arrest came after she allegedly broke into the apartment of her former boyfriend and threw an object at the man’s new girlfriend, striking her in the arm. She is also accused of stealing the man’s wallet and breaking the windshield of his car.

Aug. 7

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a complaint from a 16-year-old boy who said that his father had locked both he and his 15-year-old girlfriend out of the father’s apartment. The two said that they had nowhere else to go for the night, so police were able to find accomodations for the boy with his grandmother in Mountlake Terrace and for the girl with an uncle in Marysville. The case was referred to Child Protective Services.

6300 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver who was stopped for running a stop sign was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor DUI. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

5000 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman said she was out walking her dog eastbound on 234th Street Southwest at 12:44 p.m. when a naked man exited a light blue Toyota sedan, looked directly at her and started masturbating. The woman said she flipped off the suspect using her middle finger and after about three to six seconds the man got back into his car and drove off southbound on 50th Avenue West. The suspect was described as white, 30-40 years old, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches, medium build, with medium-length brown hair and a long brown beard.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man was cited for telephone harassment after continually texting his girlfriend using lewd and indecent language, even after police told him to stop based on the girlfriend’s request.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police administered Narcan to a man who had overdosed in the parking lot of Quartz Creek Apartments. The man then was taken by ambulance for further medical treatment.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that at 8:21 p.m., the driver of a white electric car shot him with a Taser after he made a gesture at the driver while walking in the Safeway parking lot. Police found a Taser cartridge and wires and a Taser probe. The man was evaluated by medics but said he was uninjured.

Aug. 8

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported that an Amazon package containing a Power Stop Z26 brake kit was stolen after being delivered. The item was valued at $630.

23200 block 60th Avenue West: A man told police he was the victim of bank fraud five days earlier. The victim said that he found two debit card transactions from a Walmart in Culver City, California – one for $66 and the other for $107.99. He immediately called the bank and canceled his debit card.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A branch manager for Edward Jones reported that the bottom window of his office was broken out and he didn’t know if anyone was inside the office. Police conducted a building search and didn’t locate anyone inside, or anything out of place. The manager estimated the value of the window at $500. A planter outside the building was also broken and that was valued at $500.

Aug. 9

4700 block 237th Street Southwest: Police responding to a call of verbal domestic violence left a domestic violence pamphlet for the involved family.

2190 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested in the parking lot of the EZ Deli Mart after a store employee called police to report that the suspect was inside the store, despite being trespassed from the store in May 2022. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Aug. 10

23000 block LaPierre Drive: A man and his adult son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal disturbance.

24300 block 59th Avenue West: A man was arrested for warrants out of Mountlake Terrace for DUI, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and driving with a suspended license. He was then taken to Swedish Edmonds for observation after exhibiting medical issues due to fentanyl use. He was cleared for booking into Snohomish County Jail.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman who lives at Capri Apartments told police that her vehicle had been keyed sometime overnight. Damage was estimated at $200.

Aug. 11

24300 block 57th Avenue West: A woman and her adult son were provided domestic violence pamphlets after they were involved in a verbal argument regarding house chores and the son being able to record music videos.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man told police that a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2009 Toyota Prius while it was parked in his driveway sometime between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6. The vehicle is owned by his parents, who are out of the country.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: The manager at Bartell Drugs said that the store was victimized by a gift card scam. A man and woman entered the store at around 2:40 p.m. and brought two sets of gift cards to the checkstand. When the cards were activated during the transaction, the man distracted the cashier by making her recount his cash as the female took the activated cards from the checkstand and swapped them with another set of gift cards from her purse. The couple then argued with the cashier, who called the manager for assistance. The manager informed the pair that they would need to show identification to make the purchase. The couple then left the store with the cash the man had been showing the cashier as well as the activated gift cards, valued at $1,034.77. The manager said she later heard from Bartell Drugs loss prevention that the same couple had performed a similar scam at both their Shoreline and Lynnwood locations. The suspects were described as a white male with a black goatee, white shirt and black hat, and a white female with blonde hair, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt and a white hat.