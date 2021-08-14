Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 5-13, 2021

Aug. 5

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A burglary was reported after the resident returned home from an extended vacation and noticed her two computers valued at $1,500 were missing. While the victim was away, she had left a key hidden outside of the residence for a friend to watch the apartment and feed her fish. Approximately two weeks before the resident returned, she was contacted by her friend who said the key was missing. Nothing else in the apartment appeared to be missing or out of place.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after a male resident at the Northern Lights apartments complex returned home to find approximately $800 cash, roughly half of which was in $2 bills, along with five phone chargers had been stolen from his bedroom. The suspect had also emptied several partially full bottles of liquor and cut another phone charger in half, rendering it inoperable. Someone had also written a strange message on a white dry erase board located in his bedroom. The victim stated he believes a female acquaintance he had previously let stay at the apartment for one night approximately two to three months prior was responsible for the theft. A neighbor reported witnessing a young female walk out of the front door to the victim’s apartment earlier that day. There were no signs of forced entry at the residence and the victim said when leaving the previous day he had left the rear patio glass door open and unsecured because of ventilation and the summer heat. The total value of items stolen was estimated to be $960, as well as approximately $20 worth of damage that occurred during the incident.

Aug. 6

4800 block 225th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was recently stolen, with the cost of repairs estimated at $1,000.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that a Dell laptop computer had recently been stolen. The company it was purchased from informed her the computer was delivered but she stated the package had not been received at either her residence door or the apartment office.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A debit card, which had been found placed in the secured payment box outside of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s front exterior doors, was entered into evidence after a record check for the person named on the card yielded no results.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: Two men each received domestic violence brochures after it was determined there had been no physical altercation between the father and son during an argument. The younger man appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic(s) and police requested he go to a hospital out of concern for his health. Although he refused to have medics check on him at the scene, the subject agreed to go to an urgent care clinic and police transported him to MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Shoreline.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed for one year from the property at the Quartz Creek Apartments after employees reported he had been harassing them.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a man received a bank notification that his card had been used for a $106 purchase made in Redford, Michigan. A second transaction had also been attempted but was stopped after he contacted the bank and cancelled the card.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported a fraudulent incident in which a suspect attempted to steal $1,000 from her online. The suspect(s) had created a fraudulent Facebook profile using a friend’s name and sent the woman a message supposedly about a government program that assists lower income individuals. It instructed her to apply for the program and provide her driver’s license information as part of that process. The subject complied and realized it was a scam when she was told to pay $1,000 as a transaction fee. She told police that she didn’t send any money but was concerned her identity and financial information were compromised due to providing her driver’s license information to the suspect(s).

Aug. 7

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An employee of QFC reported that his blue 1998 Honda Civic had been stolen from the property’s parking lot near Sound Community Bank while he was working.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at the Crazy Moose Casino after a regular customer attempted to use a fake $100 bill to buy into a poker game. Casino security reported the man was being cooperative and he was allowed to stay and continue playing. The male subject said he had recently returned from a vacation in Nevada and suspected he received the bill while there. The man said he was unaware the bill was fake and would not have used it if he had noticed the “For Motion Picture Copy Money” printed on it.

5800 block 230th Street Southwest: A man observed laying in the grass near the corner bus stop with drug paraphernalia by his feet was awakened by police. The male subject stated that he was OK and had fallen asleep while waiting for a friend. He said the items on the ground were not his and the drug paraphernalia was entered into evidence for destruction.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man and woman were both provided with domestic violence brochures after an argument in which nothing physical was said to have occurred. The male wanted the female, who was intoxicated, removed from his house and she was given a courtesy ride home by police.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were called to the Studio 6 hotel after a firearm was found in a room by housekeeping staff. The person who rented the room had already checked out and left the property when the 12-gauge pump shotgun was discovered. Police called the phone number provided by the subject when checking into the hotel and left a voice mail message. The shotgun was entered into evidence as found property.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported being the victim of fraud after he was contacted by a suspect, identifying himself as Ray Scott of the Houston DEA, who told the man he was the main suspect in a drug trafficking ring. The suspect representing himself as a federal agent said the victim could get his name off the alleged list of suspects by purchasing $15,000 worth of Target gift cards and then providing him with the numbers linked to those cards. The victim reported he then purchased 30 gift cards from multiple stores over the course of two days totaling $15,000 and supplied the suspect with all of their information, which was used to scam value of the gift cards.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that approximately $4,000 worth of fraudulent transactions had been made over the course of several days using her debit card. She suspected a man that she knew as Derrick through a social media application and had been hanging out with recently was responsible, after she previously allowed him to use her card to purchase $17 worth of items at Safeway. The victim later noticed that an ATM withdrawal of $500 had also been made within a few minutes of the transaction at Safeway. She said that Derrick, who is also known as Messiah, knew the pin number to her debit card for the purpose of buying the grocery items but he did not have permission to make the withdrawal of $500. The female had physical possession of her debit card and noticed there were additional fraudulent transactions that occurred online shortly afterward. Police believed the suspect — who was described as a Black male approximately 6 feet tall with a thick build and neck-length dreads that have blonde tips — wrote down her debit card’s number while he had been in possession of it for the purpose of later using it online.

22300 block 45th Place West: A male subject reported his motorcycle had been stolen from his driveway. After calling police the man then took a walk and found his motorcycle nearby in the 4400 block of 224th Street Southwest. Someone had cut the wire harness near where it connects to the ignition and a razor blade was found left behind on the motorcycle’s seat.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: While responding to a disturbance at Safeway, police arrested a woman who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Seattle. A subsequent search found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 8

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that an approximately 30-year-old white male with a goatee had pulled the cardboard next to an air conditioner out of her window. She did not know who the subject was or why he was in her backyard. The resident said that after she yelled at the man, he left the property.

22700 block 72nd Avenue West: Police provided a household with a domestic violence pamphlet following an argument between a male subject and his parents in which nothing physical was reported to have happened.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after a multi-unit mailbox on the side of the roadway was found to be damaged.

Aug. 9

4500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man noticed his vehicle had been rifled through overnight. He said a set of work keys, a $100 winning scratch lottery ticket and a privacy pop-up tent were taken.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a vehicle reported that it had been prowled overnight and her sunglasses and a mailbox key were missing.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that two fraudulent transactions from area grocery stores totaling nearly $270 were charged to his bank accounts after he lost his wallet the night before somewhere on the Safeway property.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Taluswood Apartments after its owner noticed the rear passenger door was not fully closed and someone had gone through its interior. She said nothing was missing, but a baby seat valued at $200 had been taken out of the vehicle and damaged.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Domestic violence pamphlets were provided to a man and woman following an argument in which nothing physical was reported to have occurred.

23000 block 46th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant following a disturbance she had initiated with a neighbor.

Aug. 10

6300 block 234th Place Southwest: A resident reported that in July two employees from a local cleaning company had cleaned her home. The woman said that two days after they left she noticed an envelope containing $500 was missing from her nightstand, and stated no one else had been inside the residence since then. She told police that she had been working with the owner of the company, who had advised her that she needed to file a police report for the company’s insurance claim.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Police found probable cause to arrest a male suspect for domestic violence theft and domestic violence taking a motor vehicle without permission after determining that he had taken an ex-girlfriend’s car from her driveway following an argument. The Hyundai was then located around the corner from her residence but its keys, which he had also taken, were not found with the vehicle. The man was not present at the scene where the car was located and following a phone conversation with him a citation was sent to the court for mailing.

4200 block 223rd Street Southwest: A theft reported after a man realized about $18,000 worth of crypto currency had been taken from his Coinbase account. The transaction history showed the funds had been transferred to unknown accounts. The victim’s Coinbase account was linked to his Bank of America account, which someone had also transferred $800 out of. He believed his accounts were hacked, which allowed thieves access to the funds.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop at the Arco am/pm gas station.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Criminal trespassing was reported after a white male wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans was observed by residents in the property’s front yard closing the side gate, which accesses the backyard. One of the residents confronted the man, who then ran across the yard to the street and left northbound on 73rd Place West riding a BMX bike.

21900 block Highway 99: The driver of a black Porsche Cayenne loaner vehicle owned by a Bellevue car dealership reported that the driver of a black Lexus had backed into it while attempting to park at the Red Dragon Casino. The driver of the Lexus was said to have then left the scene without exchanging information with the driver of the borrowed Porsche.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Two male subjects who are brothers each received domestic violence brochures after police determined nothing physical had occurred during a verbal argument between the men.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to a prowl call arrested a male subject nearby for criminal trespass with sexual motivation after he had walked up to a resident’s window and proceeded to look through it and knock on the glass. He claimed that while he was walking down the street, he saw a male standing naked in his bedroom with the blinds open, which caused him to knock on the window because he believed the man was possibly having sex inside the residence. The resident said he had been on his computer playing video games and talking with friends when he heard a knock on the window. When he opened his front door and confronted the man standing outside the subject had asked him, “Can I watch,” and “You guys aren’t f—ing around then,” before walking off. The resident stated his window’s blinds were never open other than a fan blowing on them and no one was naked in his room, no one was having sex and nothing was going on inside that could be interpreted as sex. Police observed the window was located in the curtilage of the residence and not on the sidewalk or on the path to its front door. Due to the male subject entering unlawfully onto the property and having sexual motivation in doing so, police found probable cause to arrest him for the incident.

Aug. 11

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A male subject threw various items including cookies and candy at an employee of the Arco am/pm store following a verbal dispute between the two men. He was reported to have left in a white Mercedes, which did not have license plates displayed.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An employee at the Crazy Moose Casino reported that a woman had recently stolen a bar glass and an envelope containing $750.

Aug. 12

23800 block 56th Avenue West: Two women were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after police determine nothing physical had occurred during a verbal altercation.

22900 block 72nd Place West: A man reported that his computer had been hacked and an unknown party attempted to transfer more than $108,000 from his brokerage account. The bank’s system caught the attempted transaction due to the large amount of money involved in the transfer and was assisting the man in securing his accounts.

22600 block 70th Avenue West: A supervisor at the Century Homes construction site reported that nine Ring doorbells equipped with cameras had been stolen overnight from houses being built.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported that his 1996 Subaru Impreza had been stolen from the parking lot overnight. He said the car has several unique identifiable items including a basketed roof rack, a two-inch body lift, grey hood, five-star Volkswagen wheels and a large dent in the front passenger side fender.

Aug. 13

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee at Jackson’s Food reported that a male wearing a white mask, black hoodie and brown shorts stole two 12-packs of Truly hard seltzer and ran out the door westbound on 220th Street Southwest.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell