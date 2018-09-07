Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 31-Sept. 7

Aug. 31

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. A window was broken and an electric jackhammer was stolen.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 23100 block of 56th Avenue West. The driver was traveling 21 MPH over the speed limit and went up onto a sidewalk while rounding a corner. The driver told officers he had smoked marijuana about two hours prior. His blood was drawn for testing at the Snohomish County Jail.

Sept. 2

A disturbance was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A man reportedly sprayed dogs with pepper spray at the dog park. The person who sprayed the dogs said the dogs he sprayed were jumping in his face and the owners weren’t trying to stop them, so he returned to his car, retrieved the pepper spray and sprayed the dogs. He did not give officers his name, but officers took down his vehicle’s information and the case will be forwarded to Animal Control.

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A woman filled a basket with beauty products at a store there and left without paying for them.

Sept. 4

A disturbance was reported in the 23100 block of 66th Avenue West.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 23000 block of 63rd Place West.

A man was issued a citation for playing loud music in the 6300 block of 224th Street Southwest. The man had been contacted by officers about an hour earlier to turn down the music but turned it back on after the first officer left.

A theft was reported in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West. A man took $247.37 worth of groceries without paying fo them. The items were recovered, and the man was issued a trespass notice.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. Two washing machines in a housing complex had been tampered with. About $50 in change was stolen, and damage is estimated at $350.

Sept. 5

A wallet was reported found in the 7000 block of 226th Place Southwest. It was entered into property.

A bicycle and barbecue were reported stolen from the 6900 block of 226th Place Southwest.

A fan was reported stolen from the 7000 block of 228th Street Southwest.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 21200 block of 60th Avenue West. It was initially cited on Aug. 31.

Sept. 6

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police station to report an incident of fraud. Approximately $6,345 in fraudulent charges were made across five credit accounts.

A citizen turned a found wallet into the Mountlake Terrace police station. It was logged into property.

Sept. 7

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A woman attempted to take $15.49 in food items from a grocery store.