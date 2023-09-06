Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Aug. 30
21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report.
4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a vehicle theft in progress report. Several subjects fled on foot upon arrival. Police located and arrested one individual.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.
21900 block of 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a missing person report.
4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a disturbance at a business. An individual was yelling at employees and was trespassed from the property.
6300 block of St. Albion Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
Aug. 31
21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police stopped a vehicle for licensing violation. The driver was arrested for several traffic-related offenses.
21300 block of 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle theft report.
22700 block of 57th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.
58th Avenue West: Police responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services.
4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a suspicious person report. An individual who had been previously trespassed was located removing his pants. He was arrested for the offense.
Sept. 1
7100 block of 226th Place SW: Police responded to a theft report.
24000 block Van Ry Blvd: Police responded to an assault. The investigation revealed a disagreement and altercation pertaining to prostitution occurred at the location. Two subjects were arrested for multiple offenses.
Officers assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a narcotics search.
23100 block of 57th Avenue West : Police responded to a threats report.
6300 block of St. Albion Way: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint.
24300 block of Van Ry Blvd: Police responded to a harassment report.
22200 block of 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.
24000 block Van Ry Blvd: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint.
5800 block of 237th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a collision report. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 2
4000 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.
Sept. 3
22400 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run collision.
23300 block of Cedar Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.
24000 block of Van Ry Blvd : Police responded to a burglary report.
6500 block of 220th Street SW: Police responded to a collision report. The driver of the involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept.4
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.
21300 block of 48th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of burglary tools.
4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a theft report.
24300 block of 59th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for malicious mischief.
Sept. 5
6600 block of 220th Street SW: Police responded to a robbery. Two subjects stole merchandise and assaulted the employee, fleeing in a stolen vehicle. One of the subjects involved was identified through investigation.
4700 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival a subject fled on foot. He was located nearby and arrested for multiple offenses, including assault.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a court order violation report. An individual was arrested for the offense.
4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was passed out with narcotics on his lap. He was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.
