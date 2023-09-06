Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Aug. 30

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a vehicle theft in progress report. Several subjects fled on foot upon arrival. Police located and arrested one individual.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.

21900 block of 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a missing person report.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a disturbance at a business. An individual was yelling at employees and was trespassed from the property.

6300 block of St. Albion Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

Aug. 31

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police stopped a vehicle for licensing violation. The driver was arrested for several traffic-related offenses.

21300 block of 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle theft report.

22700 block of 57th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.

58th Avenue West: Police responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a suspicious person report. An individual who had been previously trespassed was located removing his pants. He was arrested for the offense.

Sept. 1

7100 block of 226th Place SW: Police responded to a theft report.

24000 block Van Ry Blvd: Police responded to an assault. The investigation revealed a disagreement and altercation pertaining to prostitution occurred at the location. Two subjects were arrested for multiple offenses.

Officers assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a narcotics search.

23100 block of 57th Avenue West : Police responded to a threats report.

6300 block of St. Albion Way: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint.

24300 block of Van Ry Blvd: Police responded to a harassment report.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.

24000 block Van Ry Blvd: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint.

5800 block of 237th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a collision report. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept. 2

4000 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.

Sept. 3

22400 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run collision.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.

24000 block of Van Ry Blvd : Police responded to a burglary report.

6500 block of 220th Street SW: Police responded to a collision report. The driver of the involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept.4

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of burglary tools.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a theft report.

24300 block of 59th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for malicious mischief.

Sept. 5

6600 block of 220th Street SW: Police responded to a robbery. Two subjects stole merchandise and assaulted the employee, fleeing in a stolen vehicle. One of the subjects involved was identified through investigation.

4700 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival a subject fled on foot. He was located nearby and arrested for multiple offenses, including assault.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a court order violation report. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was passed out with narcotics on his lap. He was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.