Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 3-10

Aug. 3

A wallet was found in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. The wallet was entered into evidence as found property.

An abandoned vehicle parked in the 6500 block of 216th Street Southwest was towed.

Aug. 4

A theft was reported in the 21300 block of 44th Avenue West. A wallet and debit cards were stolen.

A disturbance was reported int he 22700 block of 44th Avenue West. A man and woman were arguing. The woman then grabbed a car battery charger and swung it at the man and at the man’s vehicle. The woman had left before officers arrived.

Aug. 5

A nuisance was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman was reportedly exposing herself and panhandling in that location. She appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was taken to Swedish Edmonds for evaluation.

A disturbance was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. Two men got into a verbal fight when one told the other to slow down his driving because there are kids around.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22400 block of 44th Avenue West. A window was broken out of the vehicle and items were missing from the glove box and center console.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 bock of St. Albion Way. A wallet containing bank cards, a social security card, driver’s license and $4 cash was stolen.

Aug. 6

A burglary was reported in the 23500 block of 50th Avenue West. Several electronics, including three tablets, a laptop, several video game consoles and video games were stolen, along with $450 cash.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way. Fifteen CDs, valued at $15 each, a bottle of perfume and miscellaneous car parts were stolen. A window was damaged, estimated at $500.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23000 block of 63rd Avenue West. A window was damaged, estimated at $200.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. The back window of a vehicle had been smashed out. Entry did not appear to have been made and nothing was missing.

Aug. 8

A vehicle abandoned in the 24300 block of 59th Avenue West was towed.

A vehicle abandoned in the 22100 block of 58th Avenue West was towed.

Aug. 9

A theft was reported at a store located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. An employee locker area had been broken into, six locks were cut and several items were stolen.

Aug. 10

A burglary in progress was reported in the 6600 block of 244th Street Southwest. The reporting party saw two men trying to take an ATM machine from inside a building there. The ATM was recovered.