Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 29-Sept. 3, 2020

Aug. 29

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver’s side window of a van owned by Alpine Cleaners was shattered while it was parked on the business property.

Aug. 30

21900 54th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault after punching his roommate in the face. Police said the victim was bleeding from an injury on on his left eye after his roommate punched him three or four times. He told police they were drinking and initially began play fighting but he eventually got tired of it, but his roommate would not stop and things escalated. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a married couple after the man reportedly took his wife’s keys and refused to let her leave. The husband said he took his wife’s keys because she takes a lot of medications and he was concerned for her safety.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from a residence she had been staying at. The tenant said she had let the woman stay there for a couple nights but did not want her to return.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported witnessing a vehicle pull out of her neighbor’s driveway and hit another neighbor’s fence. According to police, the damage was under $1,000.

21400 block 54th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was prowled and the suspect(s) stole his wallet containing his credit cards, which he said were used to make fraudulent purchases at Fred Meyer in Lynnwood.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: A cab driver reported a theft after a woman left without paying her $146 cab fare from Puyallup. After searching the area and speaking with witnesses, police were unable to locate the woman.

Aug. 31

42200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported assault involving a weapon, but when they arrived they learned it was only a verbal domestic disturbance involving three individuals. According to one man, he arrived at the residence to check on his ex-girlfriend, who was with her new boyfriend. No one was reported injured and the woman denied needing assistance.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported a hit and run after someone struck his parked vehicle, causing minimal front end damage.

24100 block 48th Avenue West: A woman said someone stole the catalytic converter to her vehicle. The cost to replace it was valued at $2,000.

5700 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple that was seen arguing in a vehicle.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 motel after management said he was staying on the property illegally. According to staff, he had been asked to leave prior but refused.

4800 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at his residence. He told police there was no sign of forced entry and $1,000 in cash was stolen from the vehicle.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who are dating. According to police records, the couple had been involved in a physical assault reported on Aug. 26. However, the woman denied anything physical occurred during this instance.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 motel after management said he was being verbally aggressive and refusing to leave his room.

23600 block A woman reported her bicycle, valued at $300, was stolen between Aug. 29-30 from her garage.

Sept. 1

11400 block 3rd Place West: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department K9 unit assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in searching an Everett residence. During the search, the K9 unit reportedly alerted police to the presence of a controlled substance in the residence and one of the three vehicle found on the property.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and a controlled substance after police responded to a code enforcement report involving a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man was in front of his residence working on the bike. After seeing police, he covered the bike and went inside the residence. A records check on the bike came back stolen out of Lynnwood. Police also ran a check on a trailer parked on the property that was reported stolen out of Seattle. At the time of the theft, the trailer was reported to contain tools valued at $20,000. When police looked inside, the trailer was reported to be 90% empty. While searching the suspect, police reported finding a white substance suspected to be methamphetamine and shaved keys used to steal vehicles.

Interstate 5: Mountlake Terrace police arrested a man was for DUI after conducting a traffic stop for reckless driving. While making contact with the driver, police reported finding an open container of beer in the vehicle. The man reportedly exhibited signs of being under the influence.

Sept. 2

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: An employee at Studio 6 motel reported one of their male guests was standing in the open doorway of his room naked and masturbating. When contacted by the employee, the man refused to leave. However, the man had left the scene by the time police arrived.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man reportedly damaged an electronic gaming device at Crazy Moose Casino. Video footage captured the man entering the fenced-off gaming area, breaking into a locked cabinet and damaging a device valued at $300.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for several crimes including possession of vehicle theft and burglary tools after witnesses reported seeing him trespassing on multiple properties. After being transported to Snohomish County Jail, police located five plastic baggies containing a total of 7.5 grams of methamphetamine in a small cloth bag. During a physical altercation — in which the man attempted to swallow the bag containing the drugs — police deployed tasers to subdue the man. He was later charged with intent to distribute the drug in a corrections institution.

Sept. 3

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his vehicle was prowled overnight in the Northern Lights Apartments parking lot. He told police that a crate of cigars and a tool box were stolen.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to physical domestic disturbance after a man reportedly headbut his girlfriend in the face. When police arrived, the victim was bleeding from an injury to her right eye sustained during the altercation and the suspect had left the scene. According to the victim, the man was being verbally abusive and the dispute became physical when he grabbed her phone to prevent her from calling the police. She told police she smacked him on his back after he threw the phone to the ground. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man attempted to start a fire at Crazy Moose Casino. Video surveillance captured a man in a hoodie and a mask jump the fence to the property and pour gasoline in the players tent set up on the west side of the parking lot. There was evidence that a fire had been started near the fence where the suspect had been seen. The fence covering appeared to have been burned, but the material was flame resistant.

