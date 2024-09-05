Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2024

Aug. 28
21900 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business. The investigation continues.
2300 block 58th Avenue West: A behavioral health issue was reported at a residence.
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 29
5900 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
21900 block 53rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report about a missing person at a residence.
6400 block 225th Place Southwest. Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation report at a residence.
Aug. 30
22600 block 46th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle.
22600 block 46th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
Aug 31
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.
Sept. 1
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass reported at a business. An individual was arrested for trespassing and possession of narcotics.
6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants.
24300 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a robbery reported at a business. Several subjects robbed the store at gunpoint and were not immediately apprehended. The investigation continues.
Sept. 2
6300 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants.
Ballinger Park: Patrol responded to a disturbance at Ballinger Park. A person was arrested for a minor under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 3
Terrace Creek Park: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a business.
Mountlake Terrace High School: Patrol responded to a report of a suspicious person.
Mountlake Terrace light rail station: Patrol responded to a reported assault.
