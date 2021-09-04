Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 3, 2021

Aug. 27

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for violating a trespassing order that barred her from being on the Studio 6 hotel property for one year.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A hit-and-run collision was reported after an employee of Trenchless Construction Services noticed that a vehicle had veered off the road sometime overnight and struck a Vermeer Navigator directional drill belonging to his employer. The directional drill, which was located on the planting strip of the westbound lane of Lakeview Drive, had its control mechanism and seating area damaged in the incident. The employee estimated repairs at approximately $10,000.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault after police determined she had been the primary aggressor in an argument with her boyfriend and then punched him in the face, causing a red mark and swelling under his eye.

Aug. 28

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Two separate parties both reported that the catalytic converters from their vehicles had been stolen by two men who then left in a white sedan. The owner of a Toyota Highlander said that upon hearing a noise in the parking lot, his wife looked outside, saw the white sedan was stopped near the other victim’s vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, which she noticed had a light coming from underneath it. The owner of the Toyota then went outside and observed the white vehicle was leaving the parking lot. Upon checking his vehicle he noticed the catalytic converter was missing and then notified the owner of the Santa Fe that its catalytic converter had been stolen as well. Damages to the vehicles were estimated to be $1,900 for the Hyundai and $1,600 for the Toyota.

21100 block Poplar Way: A man pulled over for speeding was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Forest Park.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a woman went to her vehicle and noticed that both of its passenger-side tires were flat and each had a slash mark. Damages were estimated to be approximately $500.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man and woman were both escorted off the property at Ballinger Park that is fenced off near the boat launch for ongoing construction. The area is closed to the public for the duration of the project. The two had climbed over the perimeter chain-link fence and the man was observed fishing off the new pier that is being built, which is also cordoned off with additional orange cloth fencing.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported in which the driver of a white GMC vehicle backed into a Honda Civic parked outside of the 44th Avenue Market and then left without exchanging information. After the initial collision, the suspect had attempted to leave but was blocked from doing so by a witness to the incident. He got out of his vehicle and spoke briefly with the owner of the car that he had backed into before leaving the scene without providing any of his pertinent information. The suspect was described as a white male in his 60s, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall with white and/or gray hair.

23600 block Cedar Way: A man who was observed asleep behind the wheel of his car while it was parked partially over the curb with its engine running, was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

Aug. 29

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone had keyed the hood of his blue Hyundai Sonata while it was parked on the street, causing approximately $500 in damage.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The owners of a red Mercedes 300 reported that its front license plate had been stolen overnight.

Aug. 30

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: The owners of a white Ford F-250 truck, which was said to not be in running condition, reported the truck had been stolen.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: A resident at the Lake Ballinger Estates condominiums reported that after hearing a loud noise outside by the building’s community mailboxes, she noticed two subjects who then left in a black SUV after she yelled out her window at them. The community mailbox lock was damaged and it was open but had no mail inside of it. It was unknown at that time if any mail had been stolen from the box, which has slots for five residences.

Aug. 31

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man reported that his 12-foot fishing boat and trailer had been stolen from his property over the weekend.

22500 block 76th Avenue West in Edmonds: Police took custody a woman from the Edmonds Police Department who had an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace.

4500 block 241st Court Southwest: The owner of a gray Honda CRV reported that someone had recently prowled her vehicle after she noticed the glove box was open and had been rummaged through. No damage occurred to the vehicle and nothing was said to be stolen from it.

4500 block 241st Court Southwest: A man reported that his green and white Alpine mountain bike with 29-inch wheels had been stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was reported to have had its catalytic converter stolen while parked at the Andorra apartments complex. Repairs were estimated at $2,100.

22900 block 59th Avenue West: A man and woman were given domestic violence pamphlets after having a verbal altercation. Both stated that nothing physical had occurred.

21300 block 61st Place West: Police took custody of a wallet that had been found on the property during a litter check at the Snohomish County Recycling and Transfer Station. It contained the identification of a woman who could not be contacted and was submitted into evidence as found property.

Sept. 1

23000 block La Pierre Drive: A father and his adult son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between the two in which no physical assault was reported to have occurred.

5600 block 239th Place Southwest: A man and woman received domestic violence pamphlets after having a verbal altercation.

Sept. 2

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported that her Mazda CX-5 had been prowled overnight while parked outside of her apartment. An iPod Touch was missing from the center console.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: About $5 in loose change was taken from a Ford Edge parked in front of the owner’s apartment.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: The resident of an apartment complex where several other vehicle prowls were reported overnight stated that someone had rifled through her Hyundai Santa Fe. leaving its glove box open. Items were moved around and a survival book was missing.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a black Ford Explorer reported that numerous power tools had been stolen overnight from his vehicle while it was parked outside of his building in the Capri Apartments. The victim stated he left the vehicle unlocked and that a Mazda 5 he owns had also been prowled but nothing was missing from it.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a man with theft and malicious mischief after he took his girlfriend’s phone without her permission during a verbal altercation, and its screen was subsequently broken while the phone was in his possession.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a Toyota Sienna van reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported that someone had rifled through the vehicle’s interior, but nothing was reported to be missing.

2900 block 228th Street Southwest in Brier: Police responded to Brier Park to take custody of a man from the Brier Police Department. The man detained had an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. While searching the man after placing him under arrest, police found a piece of drug paraphernalia in his sock.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that his Honda Civic, which was parked in front of his apartment, had been prowled overnight. He stated that his wallet, which contained his driver’s license and debit card, had been taken.

Sept. 3

23300 block Lakeview Drive: A package was reported stolen after the resident said that FedEx told her they delivered the parcel but she had not received it. It contained insoles worth almost $194.

