Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department responded to 393 incidents during the week of Aug. 27.

Two new cases were assigned this week, including a sex offense and a Child Protective Services case. No cases were cleared.

Officers responded to 17 self-initiated community outreach contacts. School liaison duties were assigned, and Officer Froisland met with the new principal of Mountlake Terrace Elementary.

Patrol and traffic emphasis continued in high-visibility areas, including Ballinger Park, Van Ry Boulevard, 212th Street Southwest, Taluswood Apartments, Lakeside Apartments, 48th Avenue West, 58th Avenue West and Lakeview Drive.

The department also held several advanced initiatives. A new bullet trap was installed to test recovered firearms, drone pilots continued flight training and the staff worked on the department’s PowerDMS tracking software.

Officers also attended DUI and FLOCK training, and Officer Wiegand worked with the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force.

Other reports by date:

Aug. 27

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence. Investigation continues.

22300 block 66th Place West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a missing person report.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for licensing violations. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Aug. 28

22400 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.

Aug. 29

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

Aug. 30

5800 block 241st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

5000 block 241st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

5400 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Aug. 31

6500 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 1

23900 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

23900 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault and driving under the influence.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing person report.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept. 2

23000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block Interstate 5: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for violating a court order and assault.

24300 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.