Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022

Aug 25

18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.

21500 block 66th Avenue West: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license after an officer observed him at about 9:50 p.m. driving between 10-15 mph in a 30 mph zone. The driver did not display any mannerisms indicating he was under the influence but told the officer that he has glaucooma and was struggling to drive at night. At the request of police, the man secured his vehicle and said he would walk to his destination.

Aug 26

20900 block Highway 99: A Mountlake Terrace officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program arrested a man for driving under the influence after the vehicle the man was driving almost hit a curb and then nearly struck the vehicle in front of him. The man said he had one beer and also had consumed marijuana.

Aug. 27

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run collision in which a vehicle had hit a city-owned light pole and then fled the scene. The collision caused the light pole to fall over on the sidewalk and break into several pieces. The pole was valued at $3,000.

Aug. 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for trespassing after he attempted to visit his ex-girldfriend at Studio 6 motel, even though staff had verbally warned him to stay off the property. Because the suspect was intoxicated, he was cleared at Providence Hospital before being booked into Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man told police he had the prescription medicine Suboxone delivered to his residence, and it was left near the front door. When he arrived home, he discovered the package had been opened and the medication was missing.

22200 block 56t Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report in which two port-a-potties had been knocked over at Evergreen Playfields.

22800 block 44th Ave W: Two masked suspects entered the QFC store and stole alcohol. The suspects were last seen walking southbound from the store and weren’t located.

Aug. 29

22800 block 34th Avenue West: An officer paricipating in a DUI emphasis patrol was called just before 1 a.m. to a location in Brier where a vehicle was parked the wrong direction in the road, blocking the travel lane with its lights turned off. The woman driver told police that she was waiting for a friend and thought she was off the road. She also said she had used “blues” about an hour previously. After a field sobriety test and blood draw, the driver was booked into jail for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee of a business reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a large cargo truck belonging to the company. The estimated cost to repair the truck was $2,500.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A woman told police that her vehicle was broken into and her purse was stolen. There was also damage to the gas cap and to her passenger window, which will cost around $600 to repair. Video footage obtained later showed an adult male attempting to siphon gas out of both the victim’s vehicle and the car located next to it. The video also showed the suspect breaking the other car’s passenger window and stealing what appeared to be the victim’s purse.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Lexus SUV that was parked at Lakeside Apartments overnight.

Aug. 30

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle prowl in an apartment parking lot. The vehicle’s rear window was broken and the following items were reported missing: a gym bag, a hard-shell over-the-shoulder bag and a wallet containing a Social Security card and a credit card. The victim said that she was notified of suspicious attempts to use her credit card but all charges were blocked.

23100 block 60th Avenue West: A man told police that he saw suspects stealing a catalytic cnverter from his neighbor’s car. The cost to replace it and repair the damage was estimated at $1,500.

Aug. 31

4800 block 218th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence harassment after he got into a verbal argument with his wife and threatened to kill her with an ax.

6100 block St. Albion Place: The leasing manager at an apartment building reported that someone stole the credit card reader machine on a dryer in the apartment’s laundry room. The damage to the dryer that occured during the theft was estimated at $250.