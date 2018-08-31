Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 24-30

Aug. 24

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West.

Aug. 26

A theft in progress was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. A victim reported seeing several men try to break into his vehicle. However, when officers arrived, there was no evidence that his vehicle had been damaged, and an area check did not reveal any suspects.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Several pieces of landscaping equipment, including a lawnmower, hedge trimmers and a weed eater, were stolen, valued at a total of $1,730.

Aug. 27

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 5500 block of 220th Street Southwest.

Aug. 28

A cat was reportedly attacked while exploring a neighbor’s yard. Two dogs live in that yard. The cat had no open wounds, but a vet diagnosed a broken femur and pelvis. Since the cat was on the dogs’ property, there are no criminal charges. A report was filed for information purposes.

An incident of reckless burning was reported in the 23300 block of 58th Avenue West. A campfire was reported on the back brick patio of the Mountlake Terrace Library. Extra patrols in the area were requested.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 6300 block of 220th Place Southwest. The owners of the vehicle said they know the person who took it, and also that they recovered the vehicle at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 22200 block of 68th Place West. A homeowner said he contracted with a man to remodel the kitchen in his house. Over the next few weeks, the homeowner provided over $14,000 in order to purchase materials for the work. They made appointments to meet after this and the contractor never made it to the meetings. The homeowner never received any services. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

An attempted robbery was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Someone tried to take a woman’s purse.

Aug. 29

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4600 block of 228th Street Southwest. A man had a pop up on his computer that said he had downloaded a virus and provided a phone number to call to get it fixed. The man paid the person on the phone $579, but became suspicious and alerted his bank before the charge was actually made to his account. All of his accounts were cancelled and he didn’t suffer any losses.

A DUI driver was reported on 64th Avenue West at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection and the driver was passed out at the wheel. The reporting party was behind the suspect vehicle at the light, and said the light cycled twice without the suspect driver moving. The reporting driver went to check on the driver of the vehicle in front of her. After an evaluation and conversation with officers, the suspect driver was arrested. A breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.30 percent.

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man tried to take a sandwich and drink from a store there without paying. He was contacted and left the store without the merchandise. A woman he was with had a warrant out of Bothell and was arrested for the warrant.

Aug. 30

A vehicle abandoned in the 4100 block of 219th Street Southwest was towed. It was initially reported to Code Enforcement on Aug. 12.