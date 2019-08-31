Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 23-30, 2019

Aug. 23

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man and woman were reported to have been arguing in the street outside of a residence. The man was reported to have left in a vehicle and the woman fell chasing after him.

220th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police received reports of a man at the intersection walking around with an AK-47. When police searched the area, they could not locate the man.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of Lake Stevens was recovered at a residence. The owner of the vehicle said that the vehicle had been loaned several weeks ago and it had not yet been returned. The suspect reported attempting to return it but not being able to contact the owner.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man who was previously evicted from Lakeside Apartments was trespassed after he refused to leave the property.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his unlocked vehicle was prowled and baseball equipment valued at $1,841 stolen.

Aug. 24

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a domestic assault incident after a man was said to have assaulted his girlfriend. When police arrived at the residence, the man was gone and the woman had marks from the recent assault. She said her boyfriend grabbed, punched and kicked her. The woman’s 7-year-old son was present during the incident.

6000 block 244th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop after she gave police a false name. The woman was the passenger in a vehicle with a male driver who was driving with a suspended license. The woman’s warrant was for theft.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man and a woman were taken into custody after they were reported to have been involved in a physical altercation in public. When police arrived, they discovered both individuals were intoxicated. According to reports, the woman slapped the man multiple times and the man dragged the woman across the ground. Both were treated for injuries and both were charged with fourth-degree assault. The man was also charged with obstructing justice.

Aug. 25

21300 block 59th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a mother and daughter got into an argument. The mother is reported to have mental health issues.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled while it was parked near her residence overnight. She said she found it unlocked and items from the glove compartment scattered inside. A white powder was found on the driver’s seat that the woman did not recognize. Nothing was reported stolen.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man witnessed a man on a motorcycle attempting to steal another motorcycle. He said the suspect was damaging the ignition to the parked motorcycle, but fled on his own motorcycle after the man confronted him.

21600 block Interurban Trail: A woman was arrested for multiple felony warrants, including escaping custody and second-degree identity theft. She was reported to have attempted to flee from police after they asked her name. Police said they used a metal flashlight to hit her in the lower back after she resisted arrest and tried to escape. Once police took her into custody, they searched her possessions and found a small amount (less than two grams) of heroin and multiple prescription narcotic pills

Aug. 26

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked near his residence.

23300 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked near his residence. He said the doors were unlocked when he last saw his vehicle and reported multiple undisclosed items were stolen.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her residence was burglarized after she came home to find her back sliding glass door open and all her lights on. A 60-inch TV, four pairs of Nike shoes, seven pairs of high-heeled shoes, assorted change and a bottle of antibiotics, all valued at $930, were stolen.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said his motorcycle was stolen overnight while it was parked at his residence. His motorcycle’s ignition was damaged after someone attempted to steal it on Aug. 20.

22700 block 39th Street Southwest: A man reported two motorcycles that had been stolen were parked near his residence. However, when police arrived the motorcycles were gone. The man said he believes the resident who lives where the motorcycles were parked is associated with past vehicle prowls in the area.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the Rush Construction offices located at Arbor Village. The employees reported that tools and a drone were stolen. Video surveillance footage showed a woman stealing the items.

5700 block 232nd Street Southwest: A juvenile male was trespassed from U.S. Bank after he and his friends were said to have been harassing customers.

Aug. 27

21900 block 58th Street Southwest: A man’s mail was stolen from his mailbox. He arrived home and witnessed the two suspects — a man and a woman — holding the mail and leaving in a vehicle.

4700 block 237th Street Southwest: A man’s vehicle was stolen while it was parked near his residence. He reported tools valued at $5,000 were in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

22600 block 60th Avenue West: A man said his work vehicle was stolen while it was parked across the street from his residence overnight. He reported tools valued at $3,100 were in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Aug. 28

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for a fraud complaint after he discovered two credit cards were taken out in his name. He also reported two charges to his existing credit cards.

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman said her residence had been burglarized while she was not home. Stolen was a jewelry box with assorted jewelry and loose change valued at $1,090. The suspect apparently entered the residence through the front door after damaging the doorknob to gain entry.

6400 block Evergreen Way: A vehicle was stolen from the Ace Hardware satellite branch for U-Haul.

21700 block 51st Street Southwest: A man was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in which the man’s mother got into an argument with a transient woman. The man was arrested for two warrants — one for fourth-degree assault and the other for driving with a suspended license.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the Mountlake Terrace Library after he was reported to have been disruptive. The library employee reported that the man had caused issues in the past.

21800 block Interurban Trail: Two men were arrested for warrants after they were stopped by police for riding their bikes on the Interurban Trail after hours. One man had two warrants for third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and the other had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 29

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police recovered a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

5300 block 240th Street Southwest: A man said he received threatening text messages from his brother, although he did not believe his brother would act on them.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that someone stole an Amazon package from her front porch. She said the package contained a $500 Vitamix blender.

21600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a domestic violence warrant during a traffic stop. The warrant out of Shoreline was for fourth-degree assault.

Aug. 30

22000 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen while it was parked near her residence.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton