Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 23-29, 2023

Aug. 23

21900 block of 66th Avenue: Police responded to an assault report.

6100 block of 220th Street SW: Police responded to a male subject throwing glass bottles at cars. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into jail.

22100 block of 67th Place: Police responded to a stolen vehicle recovery.

21900 block of 64th Avenue W: Police responded to a subject who was being disruptive and harassing customers. The subject was trespassed from the business.

21600 block of 48th Avenue W: Police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. Upon arrival officers discovered it was a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner.

21500 block of 48th Avenue W: Police responded to a stolen vehicle report.

Aug. 24

21600 block of 52nd Avenue W: Police responded to a burglary where a known subject broke into a shed. Officers located the subject and arrested them for the burglary.

4100 block of 236th Street SW: Police responded to a harassment report.

22200 block of 70th Avenue W: Police responded to a burglary report.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to court order violation. The suspect was located and arrested for the violation.

23500 block of 56th Avenue W: Police responded to a report of theft of a bicycle.

4900 block of 217th Street SW: Police responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested for the assault and booked into jail.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a male subject looking into vehicles. When the officer arrived on scene the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the officer. The officer did not pursue the vehicle. The officer obtained video surveillance of the subject and was able to identify them. The subject was charged with reckless driving.

21700 block of 51st Avenue W: Police responded for service of a civil order.

Aug. 25

Police responded to the 4300 block of 212th Street SW for a subject who had cut off their ankle monitor and wanted to turn themselves in. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

Police responded to the 24300 block of 47th Avenue W for a fraud report.

Police responded to the 23300 block of Cedar Way for a vehicle theft report.

Police responded to the 21800 block of 66th Avenue W for an assault report.

Police responded to the 22800 block of 59th Avenue W for a person in crisis. The subject was provided services.

Police responded to the 4600 block of 216th Street SW for a found bicycle.

Police responded to the 4100 block of 236th Street SW for an attempted vehicle theft report.

Aug. 26

6200 block of 228th Street SW: Police responded to an animal complaint.

23100 block of 46th Avenue W: Police responded to a fraud report.

22000 block of 66th Avenue W: Police responded to a missing person report. The person was located in good health several hours later.

Aug. 27

Police responded to the 22800 block of 48th Avenue W for a single car collision. Upon arrival an officer contacted the driver who appeared to be intoxicated. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Police officer conducted a traffic stop at the 6400 block of 220th Street SW for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Police responded to the 22400 block of 59th Place W for a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

Aug. 28

23600 block of Lakeview Drive: Police officer contacted a vehicle at the Lake Ballinger boat launch. The vehicle was parked, idling and blocking the roundabout in the park. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a person passed out in a running vehicle. Upon arrival the officer was able to determine the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

4000 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to assist Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4300 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to a subject who was in a coffee shop harassing employees. The subject was trespassed from the business.

Aug. 29

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to the for a stolen vehicle recovery.

22800 block of 44th Avenue W: Police responded to a shoplift which had just occurred. The suspect had fled prior to officer’s arrival. Video surveillance of the theft was obtained.

5000 block of 212th Street SW: Police responded to an attempted vehicle theft. Police patrol responded to the 4100 block of 223rd Street SW for a report of a stolen bicycle.