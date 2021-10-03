Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 22-30, 2021

Sept. 22

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported in which a man was contacted online about a job and then referred to another person who “interviewed” and “hired” him. The victim was told he would be receiving a check in the mail and after it was deposited into his account he would then need to send a $1,000 money order and transfer $1,500 by Zelle to two other individuals. He sent the $1,000 money order but was subsequently contacted by his bank before he completed the Zelle transfer. The victim learned from his bank that the check he had received in the mail and deposited was fraudulent.

Sept. 23

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A woman reported that her credit cards had recently been used in several fraudulent transactions throughout the area. Upon receiving a notification from her bank about a suspicious transaction, the victim realized she had forgotten her wallet in a shopping cart at the Goodwill store in Shoreline. The wallet contained her Social Security card, debit and credit cards. The credit cards were then quickly used at QFC and Target stores, resulting in nearly $2,000 worth of fraudulent transactions.

Sept. 24

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man noticed a fraudulent charge on his credit card for $22. He then realized his wallet containing his identification, Social Security card, debit and credit cards along with approximately $2 in cash must have dropped in the parking lot outside his apartment. A short time later, his wallet was located in the parking lot by a neighbor, but all of its contents were missing.

22700 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported being the victim of fraud. She had responded to a voicemail that claimed her Social Security card had been used in several crimes. After she initially spoke on the phone with a female suspect who identified herself as an officer with the federal government, the victim was then transferred to a similarly self-identified male suspect who instructed her purchase three gift cards totaling $1,500. She followed his instructions and then provided him with the gift cards’ numbers and access codes. In addition, she was told federal officers would go to her residence later that day regarding the gift cards. The victim said that scared her and she kept getting phone calls from the suspects.

4600 block 241st Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment complaint in which a resident reported that a man he had recently spoken to about a construction job was sending him threatening text messages. The resident stated he had recently met the man at a Home Depot in Seattle, where the two exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet later at his residence so the subject could see the job and negotiate a price. When the man showed up, he brought a friend and quoted a price, which the resident said he would have to think about. The subject contacted the resident later by text message and became upset upon learning his price was too high and being offered less money. The suspect then threatened to shoot the resident’s house, said he was part of a Mexican cartel and a short time later sent another text saying he would blow it up. The resident said he is fearful for his and his family’s safety as the subject, whom he believed could be associated with the cartel, had been to his house with a friend.

Sept. 25

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her vehicle had its passenger side window broken while she was inside the off-leash dog park at Terrace Creek Park. Her Michael Kors-brand purple purse was stolen, along with a Michael Kors hot pink wallet, two credit/debit cards, a diamond bracelet and a diamond cross necklace inside the purse. The items missing were estimated to have a combined value of approximately $4,400.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Nile Shrine Golf Course’s parking lot after a male subject returned to his vehicle and noticed its rear bumper was damaged. The bumper’s paint had been scraped off but there were no dents.

24000 Van Ry Boulevard: A male and a female subject who had been in a verbal argument were each provided domestic violence brochures after both stated that no assault had occurred.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Two people were reported to be slumped over in a Jeep Cherokee with its engine running in the parking lot at Jacksons Food Store. Police observed both subjects were not awake and several drug paraphernalia items used to ingest narcotics were visible inside the vehicle. The woman in the driver’s seat admitted to smoking counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl approximately 30 minutes earlier and was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. A search of the Jeep discovered blue pills suspected to be counterfeit narcotics laced with fentanyl. The driver’s purse was found to have a plastic jar containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Sept. 26

22800 block 25th Avenue West in Brier: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a physical domestic violence incident. A male and a female subject at the residence were both observed to have blood on their heads from injuries. A male suspect identified in the incident was located at Brier Park. He kept attempting to walk away from police, became agitated and aggressive, was uncooperative and when informed he was under arrest the suspect confirmed verbally that he would not comply with instructions to get on the ground or put his hands behind his back. Police then warned him that he would be restrained with a BOLA wrap, although the suspect still did not comply. Once the BOLA restraint device was launched, it wrapped around the suspect’s legs and he was taken to the ground before being handcuffed.

Sept. 27

7000 block 226th Street Southwest: Electrical wires were reported to have been cut in multiple spots and stolen from a house that is under construction. The damages were estimated at approximately $10,000.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to complaints of malicious mischief, a vehicle prowl and theft at the Cedar Park Christian School. Two of the school’s vehicles had windows broken out and were prowled; it was unknown at that time if anything was taken from them. Several items that had been stored on the property — including furniture, electronics and metal strips — were strewn about in the parking lot. Several pieces of metal playground equipment and sheet metal studs that had been stored onsite were said to be taken without permission. The stolen equipment items were valued at approximately $800 and clearly visible in the backyard of a nearby residence. A woman contacted at the residence said she was told that she could take the metal. But she was unable to provide a name or identify whoever had allegedly given her such permission and was subsequently issued a citation for theft.

22900 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported an extortion complaint after receiving a text message, from a number he did not recognize, that claimed to know his address and threatened to kill his family unless he paid $2,900. The man stated he was initially worried, but after talking to friends and checking the phone number on the internet, he realized it was a scam.

23300 Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a trespass incident in which a man wearing dark clothing could be seen on a resident’s surveillance footage checking the handle of a storage door on the patio and checking the residence’s sliding glass door.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: An Energy Works employee reported there was a female subject on the property attempting to steal gas from one of their trucks. Police conducted an area check but did not locate her. Security footage showed the suspect was a white female with red hair, wearing a green PINK-brand sweatshirt, white-and-black-patterned yoga pants, a black fanny pack and black tennis shoes. An empty red gas can was directly below the truck and she could be seen sticking hoses of various lengths down the truck’s fuel neck. The employee had observed her on his security camera from home and scared her off with an alarm prior to police arriving. She was last seen on the video running southbound down 70th Avenue West.

3800 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for operating a vehicle with no valid license or identification. Police were originally going to mail the subject a citation but arrested him when he could not provide them with an address. The man said he had recently moved to the area and did not know his own address, only that he lived at the Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace.

Sept. 28

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported at the First Security Bank parking lot after its owner discovered her car had been broken into while she was at work. The car’s passenger-side window had been smashed and a backpack containing a laptop was missing.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: An employee at Ken’s Pool and Patio reported that the catalytic converter of a Ford truck belonging to the business had been stolen overnight.

6700 block 228th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument. Both parties stated nothing physical had occurred during the incident.

21800 block 56th Avenue West: Found property was reported after a mailbox was discovered in some bushes. The mailbox had an address in the 24100 block of 43rd Avenue West and contained mostly junk mail. The resident at the address on the mailbox hadn’t realized it was missing and was unsure at that time if any mail was stolen.

23200 block 66th Avenue West: A GMC pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Redmond was recovered and impounded following a suspicious vehicle complaint.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a male subject for violating the distance restrictions of a no contact order and criminal trespassing for entering onto the property of the Silver Oak Apartments.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report she and her dog were attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The victim was bit on her right forearm, causing a large bump, scratches and a bruise. The neighbor said his dog had somehow escaped from its kennel in the garage and was able to get out of the garage, which was slightly open. It then went after the victim’s dog. The woman was bit by the escaped dog when she attempted to pick up her own dog.

Sept. 29

22800 block 61st Avenue West: Police arrested a man for malicious mischief and attempted theft after he was observed by the owner of a white Ford F-250 trying to steal its catalytic converter. The catalytic converter had been cut halfway off of the truck — it was hanging down from the exhaust system and nearly touching the ground. The suspect was located hiding underneath another truck at a nearby residence.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of a white Toyota Tacoma reported it had been broken into while he was inside Fitness 19. Upon returning to the truck, he found its driver’s-side window was smashed and someone had rummaged through the center console and glove compartment. No items were said to be missing and damages were estimated to be $350.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An employee of the realty investment business that owns Atlas 236 reported that the company was the victim of a fraudulent phishing scam in which a contractor payment of more than $17,000 had been wired to a suspect. The suspect had claimed he was an employee of the contractor’s company and due to an ongoing bank audit the business couldn’t receive payment for its recently completed work by check, but instead needed the money wired to a business account. When the victim was later contacted by the contractor regarding the cancelled check it received, he found out none of that information was true and he had been scammed.

Sept. 30

22800 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle reported it had been prowled while parked near Sound Community Bank and QFC. She had received a fraudulent transaction alert from her bank while she was inside the gym at the business complex. Upon returning to her vehicle she found its front driver’s-side window had been broken and a small wallet that contained her identification and business credit card was stolen. Nearly $2,000 had been fraudulently charged to the credit card and damages to her vehicle were estimated at $500.

21700 block 56th Avenue West: Fraud reported after a male subject received notifications from his bank that more than $1,000 in fraudulent transactions had recently been charged to his credit card.

21700 block Highway 99: A male subject was trespassed from the Double Cup Coffee property for one year after an employee observed him trying to get into the coffee stand’s shed and then the business itself.

13300 block Highway 99: Police recovered a stolen vehicle that Mary’s Towing had impounded after towing it from the Lakeside Apartments due to the car being abandoned there.

