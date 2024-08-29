Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 21-27, 2024

Aug. 21

22300 block 56th Avenue West: Eggs were reportedly thrown at a house.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A court order service was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An employee reportedly stole cash from a business.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order service was reported.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Shotgun rounds were reportedly found.

Aug. 22

22400 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

21900 block 53rd Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

No address reported: A patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected DUI driver. The driver failed to stop and continued to drive. Due to the dangers of a DUI driver being on the road, officers pursued the vehicle. Officers successfully performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and arrested for eluding, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Aug. 23

24100 block 57th Place West: Fraud was reported.

6400 block 234th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported. While on scene, officers developed probable cause for domestic violence malicious mischief. The suspect had destroyed the victim’s internet cables to their modem. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23000 block 55th Avenue West: A scratch on a vehicle was reported.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol officers found two subjects slumped over in a vehicle. One subject was in the driver’s seat. An officer contacted the subjects and determined the subject in the driver’s seat was impaired. The subject was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A court order service was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: An aggressive dog was reported. The owner of the dog asked for assistance getting the dog to the vet.

Aug. 24

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend had smashed her car window with a golf club a few days before she called 911. The ex-boyfriend was arrested and booked into jail.

Aug. 25

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person who had previously been trespassed from a business and was reported on the premises threatening customers. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

22600 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located. The vehicle was released to the registered owner.

Aug. 26

21200 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol officers responded to a court order that has not been served due to the subject moving out of the country.

5500 block 214th Place West: Patrol officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

Aug. 27

23400 block 55th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

23500 block 222nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

23500 Hedlund Avenue West: A man reported his stepson was trying to break into his house and attack his wife. The stepson does not live at the residence and is not allowed on the property. The stepson had also made threats to kill his mother. Officers located the suspect a short distance from the house and attempted to place him in custody. He became violent, attacking officers and striking two of them in the face. After a struggle, the man was eventually taken into custody. He was booked into jail for felony harassment threats to kill, third-degree assault of a police officer and resisting arrest. Two officers sustained injuries; one was treated at the hospital and was released.