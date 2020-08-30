Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 20-28, 2020

Aug. 20

6400 block 33rd Avenue West: The Tulalip Police Department requested assistance from the Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit with a narcotics detection at Quil Ceda Creek Casino. After searching the suspect vehicle, the K9 unit alerted police to the presence of drugs.

22700 block 56th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police arrested a felony warrant subject after a Department of Corrections member reported seeing him near the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. Officers reported finding drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Aug. 21

212th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a road rage incident involving two women. According to the reporting party, the verbal confrontation escalated and the other woman threatened to kill her. However, after further investigation police could not establish probable cause to make an arrest.

Aug. 22

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A female Domino’s employee reported a male made lewd and sexual comments to her after she made a delivery.

222nd Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after one vehicle was struck by another, breaking one of the rear view mirrors to the reporting party’s vehicle.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her vehicle was prowled and three checkbooks were stolen. She also said one check for $400 was made out to a man she did not know.

Aug. 23

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man and woman reported their shared vehicle was stolen from their residence. The vehicle was later discovered in the Safeway parking lot. According to the owners, two Fred Meyer gift cards for $150 each, $50 in cash, a car stereo amplifier valued at $100 and a power supply valued at $150 were stolen. The woman also reported a rear door was damaged.

23000 block 63rd Avenue West: Police investigated a mail theft after a man reported witnessing a suspect in a vehicle steal mail from his mailbox. After witnessing the incident, the man got in his vehicle and followed the suspect to Edmonds and contacted police. During the investigation, police reported locating 33 mailboxes in the area had been opened and emptied. After contacting the suspect, police reported finding drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Aug. 24

4000 block 219th Street Southwest: A man said he was the victim of identity theft after losing $4,000 from his bank account. The man said the bank did not believe fraud was involved because his bank card and pin were used to make the transactions he claimed were fraudulent. However, police said it is possible the man’s bank card was cloned.

Aug. 25

10500 block 47th Place West: The Mukilteo Police Department requested assistance from the Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit with a drug-related hit-and-run collision. When Mountlake Terrace police arrived at the scene, the suspect was in custody and Mukilteo police requested the K9 unit search the suspect’s vehicle. During the search, the K9 unit alerted police to the presence of drug paraphernalia and traces of methamphetamine.

17400 block Bothell Way Northeast: The Lake Forest Park Police Department requested assistance from the Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit with a narcotics detection. Police reported seeing drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin in the vehicle. Once the K9 unit was deployed, he alerted police to the presence of narcotics.

22300 block 59th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a married couple. Initially, the man told police that his wife was having a medical issues. Upon arrival, officers did not find anyone injured or in need of medical assistance.

4500 block 229th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between an intoxicated married couple. According to police, the man — who initially reported the incident — said he wanted to get away from his wife because she was more intoxicated than he was. He also said his wife might be in the beginning stages of dementia.

24300 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her adult son who were reportedly arguing over money. Neighbors who called in the incident said they believed the disturbance had turned physical, but no assault was reported.

Aug. 26

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman said her work vehicle was prowled, but she did not report anything stolen. She said the suspect(s) broke the driver-side window to gain access to the vehicle. The cost to repair the damage was valued at $500.

22600 block 73rd Place West: The Mukilteo Police Department requested assistance from the Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit with a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, the K9 alerted police to the presence of drugs while searching a suspect vehicle.

22700 block 73rd Place West: A woman reported someone broke out her vehicle’s windshield. Nothing was reported stolen. The damage was valued at $1,000.

4700 block 237th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her family over hospice care for her grandmother.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked near his residence.

Aug. 27

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact court order after police responded to domestic disturbance. When police arrived, they reported hearing the sound of yelling inside the residence. No one was reported injured. While transporting the man to Snohomish County Jail, he told police he had drank “too much” alcohol and was under the influence.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Police reported locating stolen property on a felony warrant subject after arresting him in Mountlake Terrace. According to police, the man had a fraudulent check and a scooter.

5600 block 289th Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

Aug. 28

4400 block 226th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a woman and her wife. Upon arriving at the scene, police reported both women were intoxicated and the woman who called police was said to have been too intoxicated to make sense. The other woman denied anything physical occurred between them, but the woman who called the police was reported to have a swollen ankle. According to her wife, she tripped and fell. She was transported to Swedish Edmonds for her injury.

