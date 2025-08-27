Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 20–26, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department responded to 434 incidents during the week of Aug. 20.

There were two warrant arrests, one in the 6000 block of 236th Street Southwest and the other in the 11600 block of Northeast 195th Street.

Two verbal domestic disturbances were reported in the 6000 and 6300 blocks of Saint Albion Way.

Police reported two vehicle prowls, one in the 24300 block of 54th Avenue West and the other in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West.

Other reports by date:

Aug. 20

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A bicycle theft was reported.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A subject posing as transit security and causing numerous problems at the Transit Center was reported. The subject was cited for trespassing and removed from the center.

23900 block 59th Place West: A fraud report was made.

Aug. 21

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A fraud complaint was filed.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. The officer determined the driver was impaired, arrested them for DUI and booked them into jail.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported.

24000 block 49th Place West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A patrol officer located an occupied stolen vehicle and successfully blocked it in, then contacted the driver. The driver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and for possessing tools used in vehicle theft.

Aug. 22

4700 block 219th Street Southwest: A suspect was issued a citation for violating an anti-harassment court order.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Aug. 23

23200 block 57th Avenue West: The suspect in a hit-and-run collision was located and cited for the incident.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.

24200 block 56th Avenue West: Two subjects trespassing on a property were reported. The subjects left the area.

Aug. 24

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6200 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject who was aggressively panhandling agreed to move and was provided resources.

23600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Edmonds police with a theft.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A vandalized vehicle was reported.

Aug. 25

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to an assault report.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

5900 block 212th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

22500 block 66th Avenue West: Graffiti on a motorhome was reported.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A dog biting another dog at the dog park was reported.

4700 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order service.

22000 block Saint Albion Way: A fraud report was made.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

Aug. 26

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A wallet was found.

24300 block 43rd Place West: Police responded to a subject causing a disturbance. The subject threw a beer can at an officer while they were attempting to de-escalate the situation. The subject was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

23200 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Edmonds police with a subject who was resisting arrest.