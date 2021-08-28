Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 20-26, 2021

Aug. 20

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported at the 7-11 after a man said that a lunch box containing his wallet had been stolen from his employer’s work truck in the parking lot while he was inside the store the previous day. The missing wallet contained approximately $40 in cash, the victim’s driver’s license, a bank card, a credit card and several miscellaneous items. Furthermore, the victim stated the two cards were later used in Burien in attempted transactions, which he believed were denied, totaling nearly $1,200.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the 44th Market convenience store after the owner arrived in the morning to find the front windows were shattered and several cartons of cigarettes had been stolen. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect took a large rock and smashed two windows before entering the store and dumping the cartons of cigarettes into a garbage can, then exiting the store with the can. The suspect was described as a mixed-race adult male between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180-210 pounds, with short dark hair and a large nose. He was wearing a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, black gloves and a white t-shirt that covered his head and facial features. It was estimated approximately $5,000 worth of cigarettes were taken and damage to the store was set at approximately $3,000.

6900 block 225th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a new housing development after the site manager noticed a home’s front garage door was open and the garage’s window had been pried off. He reported that the homeowner had just taken ownership of the house the night before. Police contacted the homeowner, who then stopped by the residence and said he had just started moving but a food processor was missing from inside the house.

5100 block 221st Street Southwest: A purse/makeup bag and mail was found. Police dropped the mail off at the appropriate residence and submitted the purse, which contained feminine products, into evidence.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police who were dispatched to a reported collision learned that the owner of a vehicle had noticed some damages on its rear driver’s side quarter panel four days prior and thought that someone had vandalized it. Upon further inspection, she noticed there was a white paint transfer on her vehicle and the trim around its wheel was partially dislodged. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Outgoing mailboxes for two buildings in an apartment complex were pried open and damaged in an attempt to steal mail. It was not known at the time what mail was stolen or who it belonged to.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman came home to find her front door was opened and the rear sliding door was unlocked. She noticed her disability documents were taken from a bookshelf in her bedroom. The apartment was not rifled through and she stated that nothing was damaged.

Aug. 21

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to a suspected DUI near the QFC located a silver Subaru parked on private property behind the store with a male subject slumped over in the driver’s seat. A set of keys was observed on the ground near the driver’s side window. After police knocked on the window, the man — who smelled heavily of alcohol — woke up and stated he was pulled off the road and didn’t have control of his car because the keys were outside of it. Probable cause was not established for a DUI or being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. The male subject then became belligerent with police regarding an offer to give him a ride home. Police believed there was a significant risk in giving him the vehicle’s keys back at that time. The man was informed the keys would be taken to the police station for safekeeping and he could get them later, but in the meantime he could stay in his car or walk home to his residence, which was a short distance away.

Aug. 22

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a 2007 Ford F-350 reported the truck had been stolen from its parking spot next to the apartment complex’s office. There was a large amount of glass observed on the ground where it had been parked.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported overnight after the owner received a notification that his credit card had been used at the Home Depot in Everett to make a $141 purchase. The man then realized that someone must have taken his wallet from the unlocked vehicle. He discovered that its interior had been rummaged through and the wallet — which contained miscellaneous bank cards — was stolen along with an old cell phone. Two additional transactions using his bank cards — in Marysville and Arlington — were both declined later that day.

21600 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that a man had broken into her husband’s 1997 Honda Civic, rummaging through it and accessing the trunk. She said a white male approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair, a slim build, wearing all black and carrying a backpack used a key to unlock the vehicle, and she provided police with video evidence. The only item said to be missing from the car was a pair of pliers.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: Two women were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between the siblings.

Aug. 23

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: An employee of Valley Electric reported that approximately 90-100 individual tools had been stolen from the light rail construction site over the weekend. The tools, some of which belonged to the company and others owned by two employees, had been stored in five metal job boxes that were cut open.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A bag containing socket tools valued at approximately $500 was stolen from a vehicle. There was damage to the weather stripping on the front driver’s side window and repairs were estimated at $120.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her vehicle was stolen overnight from her apartment complex’s parking lot.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during the course of a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Police arrested a woman after determining there was probable cause to believe she was in possession of a stolen vehicle. She was also taken into custody for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An employee at the 7-11 turned over to police the driver’s license of a man who had left it on the countertop approximately 45 minutes earlier after becoming upset that the store didn’t have cigars.

7000 block 226th Place Southwest: The site manager for the Creekside Meadows housing development reported that copper wiring had been stripped out of one of the houses that is under construction on the property. The theft had occurred sometime over the weekend.

Aug. 24

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Approximately $400 worth of items were stolen from a Ford F-150. Items taken included a black leather duffel bag containing clothes, a Technicolor snakeskin backpack containing a climbing harness, a black and yellow toolbox containing fertilizers and irrigation supplies, a Stihl hedge trimmer and a Sun Joe blower vacuum.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: An employee at Lumenal Lighting reported two suspects had broken into the warehouse yard and damaged one of the company’s Ford Transit work vans. Surveillance video showed both suspects appeared to be light- skinned males dressed in dark clothing wearing hooded sweatshirts. One suspect appeared to be in his 20s and wearing a red and black baseball hat. The other suspect had his hood up and appeared to be in his 40s to 50s. The suspect in the hat used a long pry bar to break the driver’s side window of the van and although the video showed him inside the vehicle, nothing appeared to be taken from it. The pry bar and a hoe tool, which both belonged to the business and had been stored in an unlocked utility, were left on the ground next to the van.

23600 block Highway 99: Police took custody of a female subject who had a misdemeanor warrant out of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. She was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail and booked on her warrant.

Aug. 25

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A stolen Honda Accord was recovered in the parking lot at the Jacksons Food Store. Surveillance footage showed a male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray camouflage pants and a baseball cap exit the driver’s door of the car after parking it.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after the owner of a Chevrolet truck, which was parked in front of his apartment building, heard its alarm go off and went outside to find it had been dented on the driver’s side of the hood.

Northbound off-ramp of 244th Avenue West and Interstate 5: A small purse containing bank cards, a Toyota Highlander key fob, miscellaneous papers and a woman’s driver’s license with a Lake Forest Park address was found on the ground.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A concerned resident left a found cell phone with staff at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Aug. 26

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: The owner of a 2005 Santa Cruz Bullet bicycle valued at $5,500 reported it was stolen. He told police the bike had been padlocked in front of his parking spot within the apartment complex’s secure garage.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman filled three reusable shopping bags at Safeway and left without paying. The suspect was described as a white female with blond hair, approximately 25-30 years old, heavy set and wearing dark yoga pants with a white t-shirt. She was observed getting into a gray Ford Explorer driven by a white male approximately 40-45 years old, with brown curly hair, and wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans. An employee was able to look inside the vehicle before it left and estimated that $400 worth of groceries were taken.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Lost property was reported after a resident couldn’t find her passport from India. She told police that the bag containing her passport and identification cards had been missing for approximately two days.

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle reported it had been prowled overnight while parked outside of her residence. She said the vehicle’s title, various paperwork and the key to a storage unit were stolen. The ignition panel was broken, which led her to believe someone had attempted to steal the vehicle, which had been left unlocked.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after police determined he was the primary aggressor in a physical incident with his girlfriend following a verbal argument between the two. During the verbal argument, she had reportedly stepped on his Xbox console and he had then retaliated by throwing the victim onto a bed, where he began punching her in the face and ribs. Police observed the female subject had blood on her arms and hands, a sizable bump on her right jawbone and a fresh bloody cut between her jawbone and ear. The victim also complained of pain to her ribs and couldn’t lift her arms without grimacing in pain. The male subject had a superficial cut on his right wrist, and the knuckles on his right hand appeared to be slightly red in color when compared to those on his left hand.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to an animal complaint spoke with a man who informed them that a dog had run up and knocked his brother down and then jumped on his cousin. No injuries were reported. The owner of the dog arrived and took it back home.

