Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 2-9, 2019

Aug. 2

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported fraudulent activity on his bank account after losing his wallet at QFC. He reported someone used his bank card to make two purchases at Home Depot — one for $225.90 and another for $93.54 — and one purchase for $100 at ARCO. Police also reported the man was previously convicted of felony theft.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a malicious harassment report from Premera Blue Cross after an employee said she found a racial slur written on the whiteboard in her cubicle. The woman did not know who would have written the slur.

24100 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between two men who live together after one man reported the other gave him a “bear hug” and shook him. The man then changed his statement and said he was choked. The man’s roommate was not at the residence when the police arrived. The victim said he was afraid for his life because he said his roommate knew karate, had superhuman strength and could kill people with his hands. However, the man refused to get a protection order and refused to prosecute his roommate. He said he only wants him to move out of the residence.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a father and son. The two were reported to have been arguing over the son’s alleged drug relapse. No physical assault was reported.

Aug. 3

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said her vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked near her residence at Lake Ballinger Estates. She reported finding all of her windows rolled down and the driver’s side door was slightly opened. Her wallet, which had been left in the vehicle and contained multiple bank/debit cards, was reported missing. Someone also attempted to purchase several money orders for $500 using her information. A microchip and drug paraphernalia that did not belong to the woman were recovered from the vehicle.

Aug. 4

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested in the Studio 6 Motel parking lot for a DUI-related warrant from the Longview Police Department.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A counterfeit $5 bill was found in a register at Bartell Drugs.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his house had been burglarized over the weekend while he was not home. When he returned, he found the back door to his residence open, and his shed was also open. A Lenovo laptop valued at $1,500 was stolen.

Aug. 5

21400 block 52nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a residential burglary at Greenview Apartments after returning from being out of town. She said her roommate was also out of town during the incident and the front door had been left unlocked. She said food was stolen from the kitchen and the residence was a mess with clothing strewn across the floor. She also reported finding feces in the toilet and on the floor and said jewelry-making equipment, a vape pen and her apartment key were missing.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her son’s girlfriend. The woman said she wanted the girlfriend removed from the residence. Police advised the woman on how to legally evict someone.

23200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in her driveway, and that the driver’s side window had been broken. She did not report anything stolen.

4800 block 235th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he hit his girlfriend in the shoulder. The physical altercation was reported to have begun after the woman took his phone. The man also had multiple debit cards and forms of identification that did not belong to him.

21900 block 42nd Place West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he and a woman got into a physical altercation at a shared residence. The fight began after the man yelled at the victim’s young son. The two were reportedly both hit each other and the fighting ended after the female victim threatened to use a stun gun on the man. The woman received minor injuries to her forehead. Two other witnesses saw the incident.

4600 block 229th Street Southwest: A man said that someone smashed in the rear windshield of his rental vehicle while it was parked at his residence. No rocks or other items that could have been used to break the windshield were reported to have been recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: A former Red Dragon Casino employee was trespassed from the casino after she refused to leave. An argument broke out after one of her friends was denied access to the poker table for being too intoxicated. The former employee was also reported to be intoxicated.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a trespass complaint at the Mountlake Terrace Library after a man returned after having previously being removed.

22200 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault after a man reportedly kicked in a door and attacked his girlfriend, punching her multiple times. The incident happened at the home of the reporting party’s mother. Neither the suspect or the victim were at the residence when the police arrived. Both were reported to have left separately.

Aug. 6

23500 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he grabbed his girlfriend by the ankle and hair and dragged her out of his residence. The woman refused medical assistance.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was stolen from the Greenview Apartments parking lot. He reported that he had both sets of keys at the time of the theft.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from QFC.

21900 block Highway 99: A man reported someone stole work equipment from the trunk of his vehicle. The equipment included a bullet-proof vest, two pairs of handcuffs, baton, radio holder, gloves, first-aid kit, flashlight and work bag. He said the vehicle was a rental.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a theft after she gave a man $4,500 to send to her family in Gambia, and the man told her he no longer had the money.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend and that he locked her out of her apartment. When police arrived, the boyfriend had left and the woman said he had choked her to the point of not being able to breathe. She said she did not need medical assistance.

Aug. 7

4200 block Cedar Way: A man reported fraudulent activity on his bank account after he said someone attempted to withdraw money three times in the amount of $250, $700 and $1,400. He also reported one of his two wallets was missing and someone had used a card to charge $15.95.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported someone attempted to steal her vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence. When she entered her vehicle, she said she found that the driver’s side fuse box had been opened and release handle for the hood of the vehicle had been broken off.

236th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after police received reports that the man had been “driving slow and hammered.”

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a woman said a male driver scratched her car with something as he drove past her. She said the man was angry that she was driving too slow through a construction zone and he used something “reflective” to make “deep scratches” to the passenger side of her vehicle. The damage was estimated at $750 to $1,000. Police were able to use surveillance camera footage from a local business to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Aug. 9

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a felony warrant for second-degree burglary and several other misdemeanor warrants. He was also reported to have been driving with a suspended driver’s license. The man had been stopped for not having a rear license plate.

4200 block 224th Place Southwest: A man said his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in front of his residence. He found the front passenger window broken and the center console open. Nothing was reported stolen.

23200 block 44th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in his driveway. He discovered the vehicle’s front door was partially open and he reported sunglasses, a Brown Bear car wash gift card, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter — all valued at $472 — were stolen.

