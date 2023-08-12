Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 2-8, 2023

Aug. 2

A vehicle theft was reported at a residence in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest.

A vehicle theft was reported at a residence in the 5500 block of 234th Street Southwest. The vehicle was later recovered by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Malicious mischief occurred at a residence in the 5700 block of 236th Street Southwest.

A vehicle theft was reported at a residence in the 21600 block of 55th Avenue West.

A vehicle theft was stolen from a residence in the 21600 block of 55th Avenue West. The vehicle was later located and recovered by the owner.

Aug. 3

Police provided a fire assist in a park located in the 23200 block of 48th Avenue West. The investigation revealed that an individual drove a stolen vehicle into the park and intentionally set it on fire.

A vehicle theft was reported at a residence in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A domestic disturbance occurred at residence in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 24300 block of 43rd Place West.

Malicious mischief was reported at a residence in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West when unknown suspect(s) attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle.

Fraud was reported at a residence in the 22200 block of 64th Avenue West.

A suspicious person was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive.

A theft occurred at a business in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspects were located in a vehicle nearby and fled inside a residence. The vehicle contained evidence and was impounded for a search warrant.

Unknown suspects stole a large quantity of liquor at a business located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest.

Aug. 5

Police contacted a suspicious person in the 21700 block of 51st Avenue West. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malicious mischief was reported at a residence in the 21200 block of 48th Avenue West.

Police received a report of a woman running around the intersection in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West screaming, apparently trying to block motorists or be struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to intervene and take her into protective custody. She was transported to the hospital for an evaluation and was cited for multiple offenses.

During a potential sex trafficking investigation, officers located a 17-year=old runaway at the Studio 6 in the 24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard. She was returned to her parents.

Aug. 6

A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 21600 block of 52nd Avenue West. An individual at the location was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle for moving violations in the 5800 block of 220th Street Southwest. The vehicle failed to yield and fled in a reckless manner, and it was not pursued. Lynnwood police located the vehicle abandoned nearby and subsequent to a K9 track located the driver, who was under the influence of intoxicants and in possession of fentanyl. After hospital clearance, she was booked for multiple offenses in addition to outstanding warrants.

Police responded to a narcotics report at a residence in the 4600 block of 227th Street Southwest. A resident overdosed on fentanyl and was given naloxone prior to transport to the hospital.

Malicious mischief was reported at a residence in the 21200 block of 48th Avenue West when unknown suspect(s) attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle.

A vehicle theft was reported at a residence located in the 4800 block of 212th Street Southwest.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a known fugitive in the 21700 block of 51st Avenue West. The individual fled on foot into a residence. Multiple offenses were referred to the prosecutor.

Aug. 7

A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence in the 23100 block of 44th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of 228th Place SW.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of 221st Street Southwest.

Malicious mischief occurred at a park in the 4600 block of 242nd Street Southwest.

Police arrested an individual for harassment after a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 23800 block of 54th Avenue West.

A vehicle theft occurred at a residence in the 4500 block of 222nd Street Southwest.

A disturbance occurred at a business in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West and an individual was trespassed from the premises.

An assault was reported in the 5600 block of 236th Street Southwest.

Aug. 8

Malicious mischief was reported at a residence located in the 5800 block of 212th Place Southwest.

An assault occurred at a residence in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive.

A domestic disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of 239th Place Southwest.

Police responded to a missing person report at a residence in the 23500 block of 56th Avenue West.