Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 19-23

Aug. 19

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 21200 block of 48th Avenue West. The bicycle had been parked on a front porch.

Aug. 20

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Aug. 21

Tires were reportedly slashed in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

An unauthorized person was reported living in a residence located in the 5700 block of 234th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the parking area of a Mountlake Terrace apartment complex.

A man was reportedly exposing himself in the 23200 block of 48th Avenue West. The reporting party stated the man followed her in the general direction of her vehicle, but stopped near a portable toilet, pulled his pants down and began waving his genitals at her. She said she didn’t find the behavior threatening, but was concerned as there were small children in the park at the time.

Aug. 22

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5700 block fo 234th Street Southwest. Tools were reportedly taken, but it was unclear which tools exactly were missing.

A man was arrested in the 6400 block of 218th Street Southwest for violating a protection order.

A man was arrested for DUI in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest after rear-ending a second vehicle. The suspect was contacted by officers and declined field sobriety tests and a preliminary field breath test. After being brought to jail, a breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.142 percent.

Aug. 23

An incident of harassment was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. The victim knew the person contacting her. Officers contacted him and told him to stop and he agreed that he would.