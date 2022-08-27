Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 18-24, 2022

Aug. 18

22900 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported his work truck, which was parked on the street in front of his home, had been stolen overnight. The truck, which is used for a landscaping business, contained a leaf blower, a welder a portable band saw, a grinder and an O2 bottle for the welder.

24100 block 52nd Avenue West: A man and his adult son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after a verbal argument regarding care of the home and rent payments.

Aug. 19

21900 block 66th Avenue West: An employee at a convenience store called police after his wife showed up at the store to talk about their relationship and refused to leave. The husband was provided with a domestic violence pamphlet.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to O’Houlies Pub after a man drove his Honda Civic over the curb at the back of the building, wedging it between a concrete retaining wall and an electrical box. The pub’s owner said the vehicle’s driver had entered the establishment prior to the accident but was denied service because he was inebriated. Shortly after the man left, all of the pub’s lights went out and people came into the bar stating the driver had been in a collision. Several people assisted the driver out of his car and took his car keys, after which the driver left the bar on foot. Efforts by police to contact the driver weren’t immediately successful. Responding crews from Snohomish County PUD advised that the entire electrical box would need to be replaced, at a cost of several thousand dollars.

Aug 20

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that her Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen while she was inside a house decorating for a birthday party. The victim said she parked the vehicle on the street and had been going back and forth from it grabbing items, so may have left it unlocked with the keys inside. A check of the license plate revealed that the vehicle had been reported twice that day for other incidents – one in Everett for erratic driving and the other in Lynnwood for a hit and run.

22200 block 52nd Avenue West: A police officer patrolling the area at 1:49 a.m. observed a fire in an outdoor metal trash can on the south side of Mountlake Terrace Elementary School. The officer used a fire extinguisher in their patrol vehicle to put out the fire, and fire officials responded to ensure the fire was out. It did not appear anything else was damaged by the blaze.

Aug. 21

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that a neighbor in her apartment complex assaulted her. The victim told responding officers that she has had ongoing issues with the suspect, who has been harassing her and accusing her of being noisy. She said the suspect left a note on her door, and when she went to his apartment to talk with him about it, he grabbed her arm and pushed her against a wall. The victim ‘s mother said she witnessed the assault, and police said the victim had a visible injury to her arm. The suspect was arrested for fourth-degree assault and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: A father and his adult son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after getting into a verbal argument.

Aug. 22

21400 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of a law firm reported that someone had attempted to break into his office building overnight. Upon arrivial, police noted there were pry marks on the outside door frame and the center of the deadbolt had been punched out. Surveillance video showed a suspect disabling the porch light, after which nothing was seen due to darkness.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported fraud related to a private “massage” he received at his residence. The woman performing the massage offered the victim a “happy ending” that involved sexual services. Afterward, she demanded to see the victim’s phone for the purpose of sending money to an account using a banking application. The woman also threatened the victim, stating she had family who would do “stuff” to him. The man provided his phone to the suspect, who sent $1,400 to an account, but the victim later contacted the bank and cancelled the transaction. After that, the victim said he received texts demanding that he transfer the money or he would be reported to the police for rape. The text message also threatened to report the incident to the man’s employer.

Aug. 23

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Police were called to a report of a theft after an Amazon package containing party supplies and glass jars was stolen off a woman’s porch. The stolen items were valued at $49.

Aug. 24

23000 block 52nd Avenue West: A contractor who arrived to paint an empty house discovered white paint splattered across the living room and kitchen wood floors and also found a broken window. The previous tenant of the home had been evicted for non-payment of rent and the home’s owner told police he believes the tenant may have caused the damage in retaliation.

22600 block 40th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend who were arguing over whose turn it was to clean up the poop of their pet guinea pig.

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend stole jewelry – valued at between $1,500 and $2,000 – plus two $45 fans while moving his belongings out following the couple’s breakup.