Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 16-23, 2019

Aug. 16

22800 block 54th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her after their break up. She reported that he threatened to post fliers of her picture and information about her history of drug use if she did not pay him $50. The man admitted to the accusations.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent activity to his bank account after someone used his eBay account to make a purchase. The purchase was addressed to be sent to Florida.

5200 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife who were arguing over their electric bill. No violence was reported to have occurred.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen overnight.

Aug. 17

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was issued a citation for violating a court order issued against him by his estranged wife. He was said to have contacted her via text messaging about their relationship.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a domestic assault warrant out of King County and warrants out of Lynnwood for theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Aug. 18

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A small amount of methamphetamine (less than one gram) was reported found at Safeway.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were arguing over what to make for breakfast. No physical violence was reported.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his in-laws who were visiting from the Philippines. The man said the argument started after his in-laws locked him out of his house. No physical violence occurred.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she allegedly pushed her father during an argument. The argument started after her parents refused to allow her to leave their residence because they said they believed she was going to use drugs.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said he was assaulted at Maple Glen Apartments after someone came up behind him and smashed his face into his door. He sustained minor injuries to his head.

Aug. 19

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Kirkland for falsifying his residency and failing to transfer a vehicle title.

21800 block Interurban Trail: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Edmonds for disorderly conduct. While searching the man’s possessions, police reported finding drug paraphernalia including a syringe containing heroin.

Aug. 20

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a DUI-related collision after she backed into a pile of wood at a residence multiple times before driving away. She was later stopped by police, who conducted a sobriety test.

23600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of someone dumping garbage on the Korean Presbyterian Church property.

21500 block 50th Street Southwest: A woman said her locked vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked in front of her residence. She reported a car battery, jumper cables, mace, two hydroflasks, her mailbox key and $100 Brown Bear car wash gift card were stolen.

Aug. 21

4600 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for second-degree domestic violence after he allegedly pointed an unloaded gun at his girlfriend during an argument. The woman was reported to have been holding her 9-month old child at the time. The gun was a Glock 9mm pistol and the man did not have a concealed pistol license.

4400 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity after someone withdrew $486.50 in two transactions from her checking account at an ATM in Tacoma. She said she notified her bank of the transactions.

Aug. 22

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested near AM/PM for a misdemeanor drug-related warrant out of Marysville. While searching her possessions, police reported finding a small amount (less than 2 grams) of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Due to the woman’s lethargic behavior, police said they believed she was under the influence of narcotics at the time.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Maple Glen Apartments.

Aug. 23

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man said his vehicle was prowled in the Ballinger Point condo parking lot. Nothing was reported stolen.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported he witnessed a male suspect prowl his work vehicle. The suspect was said to have fled the scene on foot before the police arrived. The suspect caused $200 worth of damage to the vehicle’s ignition.

