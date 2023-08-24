Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 16-22, 2023

Aug. 16

23100 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responding to an alleged order violation determined there was no violation, but the suspect had damaged the victim’s door. The suspect was cited for domestic violence malicious mischief.

24100 block Highway 99: MLTPD assisted Edmonds PD with a theft.

23800 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a child custody dispute.

23250 58th Avenue West: Police received a report at the counter concerning a case regarding possible communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was reported.

22500 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.

Aug. 17

22100 block 60th Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest of a domestic violence suspect.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A gun magazine was found.

23000 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: Police attempted to contact a warrant subject who had been seen in the area.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: An officer contacted a driver asleep at the wheel with the vehicle running and its left turn signal on in the Crazy Moose Casino parking lot. The subject, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Aug. 18

4400 block 231st Place West: Police were alerted to a possible prowler and officers located the subject in the backyard of a home. Officers developed probable cause for second-degree trespassing. The suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of narcotics.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: Trespassing and malicious mischief were reported.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Identity theft occurred.

5800 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen

Aug. 19

4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police provided a court order service.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A person was reported slumped over in their vehicle. Upon contacting the subject, the officer checked for impairment and narcotics. The subject admitted to being in possession of fentanyl and was arrested and booked into jail.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported. The suspect had fled prior to the officer’s arrival, but suspect information was obtained.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary in progress was reported. The suspects fled prior to the officer’s arrival and had damaged at lock at the property. Officers obtained surveillance video of the event.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Aug. 20

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. The male half of the argument had left before officers arrived but during the investigation officers determined the male subject had stolen the female’s phone. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor for the theft.

5400 block 230th Street Southwest: Officers responding a report of a person in crisis provided the subject with resources.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Burglary was reported.

6900 block 226th Place Southwest for a hit and run collision. Officers were able to locate the suspect who was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

5300 block 230th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

22700 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Aug. 21

4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a DUI driver. Officers located the vehicle parked and running in a parking lot. Officers determined the driver was impaired and arrested him for physical control. Upon further investigation, police found the driver was driving a stolen vehicle. The subject was booked into jail for physical control and possession of a stolen vehicle.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was stolen.

22800 block 45th Place West: Police served a court order.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a report of a domestic assault. The suspect was located but not arrested due to being a juvenile. Charges were forwarded to the juvenile courts.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police were called to a civil dispute over noisy children.

21500 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

Aug. 22

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle had its window smashed in.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A male reported being punched in the eye by an unknown male who fled the area after the assault.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: Police received a report of a vehicle with a BB hole in the window.