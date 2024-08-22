Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 14-20, 2024

Aug. 14
22400 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants and was cited for possession of narcotics.
6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23200 block 58th Avenue West. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 15
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence..
21200 block Interurban Trail: Police responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, nobody was present; however, officers located several shell casings on the trail.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: An individual was arrested for assault following a domestic disturbance at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
5900 block 242nd Street Southwest: Theft was reported. Police identified the individual responsible and recovered the stolen property.
4000 block 231st Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a property.
6000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested an individual for a sex offense involving a child warrant originated by Texas law enforcement.
Aug. 16
6800 block 216th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a business.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a business.
4000 block 231st Place Southwest: An individual was arrested for assault following a domestic disturbance at a residence.
5200 block 216th Street Southwest: Police observed a vehicle stopped in the road. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for failing to cooperate/providing false information.
Aug. 17
18500 block Highway 99: During an emphasis patrol in Lynnwood, police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
4900 block 238th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was report at a residence.
5300 block 241st Place Southwest: Two domestic disturbances occured at a residence. Individuals were arrested for violation of a court order.
24100 block 54th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reportedat a residence.
Aug. 18
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested the driver for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police responding to a disturbance arrested an individual for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 19
23200 block Interstate 5: Police investigating a theft report contacted an individual in a homeless encampment. While on scene, an officer was bit by a dog, requiring medical attention. The case was referred to animal control.
223000 block 56th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
Aug. 20
6600 block 220th Street SW. An individual contacted at a business was arrested for being a minor under the influence of intoxicants.
21100 block 52nd Avenue West. A man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
22000 block 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
