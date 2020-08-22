Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 14-20, 2020

Aug. 14

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for an Edmonds warrant for driving with a suspended license.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at his mother’s residence. When he returned to his vehicle, the man told police items inside had been moved and a kit with his wife’s hair salon tools — clippers, scissors, sheers — was missing from the center console. The stolen items were value at $1,500.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault after reportedly grabbing his mother’s arm during an argument. Earlier that day, police responded to an initial verbal complaint involving the two after the man became upset he did not have enough money to purchase marijuana. According to staff at the marijuana dispensary, the man had a “meltdown” and was asked not to return. When police responded the second time, the woman said her son grabbed her arm during an argument, causing her pain. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail. The woman also requested a no-contact order be placed against her son.

Aug. 15

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A woman told police someone egged her husband’s vehicle while it was parked at her residence.

Aug. 16

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported burglary in progress at Time Out Restaurant after a man attempted to open the locked door with a screwdriver.

Aug. 18

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and the couple babysitting her child. Initially, the woman told police that a man in the other party threw things at her, including a can of bear mace. After realizing the can was empty, she told police she threw it at the man but it did not make contact with him. However, the man accused the woman of showing up drunk at the residence he shares with another woman. He said the drunk woman began spraying mace, but it did not make contact with him. According to police, both parties changed their stories during questioning and there was no sign that mace had been used. Neither party wanted to press charges.

6300 block 220th Street Southwest: Police reported finding an unoccupied vehicle that had collided with a curb off the main road. The vehicle reportedly sustained damage valued at $1,000. Police traced the vehicle back to a man who said he sold it 14 months prior.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported two license plates were stolen from her vehicle and replaced with different ones.

Aug. 19

23800 block 59th Place West: A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend violated a no-contact order and choked her earlier that day. Due to past instances with the woman making false statements and a lack of evidence, police said there was not have enough probable cause to arrest the man for assault.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ace Hardware after video surveillance captured an unknown subject pry open a U-Haul key lockbox in front of the store. The stolen keys were valued at $250 and the damage to the box was estimated to be $50.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Three vehicles parked at Gateway Auto Repair were prowled. A spare tire valued at $75 was reported stolen from one vehicle and an exhaust system valued at $1,500 from another vehicle. On the third vehicle, the door locks were damaged and the estimated cost to repair them was valued at $400. During the investigation, police found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Aug. 20

4700 block 227th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his two juvenile daughters over house chores.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Gas was reportedly siphoned from two vehicles parked at Gateway Auto.

23800 block 59th Place West: A couple said they were victims of an internet scam after an unknown suspect posed as an Amazon representative, scamming them out of $20,000.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Coupeville during a traffic stop. However, he told police that he was not the man police were looking for and that the warrant was for his twin brother who was born a year later and had a different birthday. A female passenger in the vehicle claimed to be the wife of the man with the warrant and that police had the wrong man in custody. After transporting him to Snohomish County Jail, the man’s identity was confirmed as the warrant subject and he was booked. At the jail, the man reportedly walked into a partition door purposefully and fell to the ground. Police added that they believed the man feigned the injury to avoid booking.

4000 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his grandson.

Aug. 21

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man reported a package containing Sleep Number bedding was stolen after UPS reportedly delivered it to the wrong address.

-Compiled by Cody Sexton