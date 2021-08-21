Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 13-20, 2021

Aug. 13

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident reported by phone that someone had attempted to steal a generator, ladder and some yard tools overnight. The man said he found the items had been removed from an unsecured shed and left near the back edge of his fully fenced yard.

Aug. 14

22000 block Interurban Trail: Police observed graffiti, which appeared to be still wet, on a wall of the tunnel along the Interurban Trail. A can of spray paint was located on the ground nearby and costs to repaint the wall were estimated to be $50.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the property of Sorelli Pizza for one year at the request of staff, who stated he had been using narcotics in the restaurant’s bathroom.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested in the 7-11 parking lot for having an outstanding domestic violence assault warrant.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after the residents returned home and discovered that someone had recently taken various items from their bedroom. The missing items included a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 shoes, a box containing miscellaneous jewelry items including a gold and pearl necklace and some “genuine stone” jewelry, and a pair of Apple Airpods.

4600 block 233rd Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a report of gunshots coming from inside one or both of two vehicles observed by multiples witnesses to be speeding down 233rd Street Southwest. One of the vehicles was described as a red/orange Dodge Charger and the other car was said to be a white or dark sedan. Five shell casings were located on the street including three 9mm casings and two .40 caliber casings. No victims or injuries were found or reported in a search of the 4600 and 4700 blocks along 233rd Street Southwest. Another .40 caliber shell casing was found in the street outside of a residence in the 4600 block of 232nd Place Southwest, where the two vehicles had been parked prior to leaving.

Aug. 15

23300 block 63rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for having outstanding warrants.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel property for one year at the request of staff after she caused a disturbance in the office.

5100 block 217th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after a tenant noticed that one of the residence’s front windows had been damaged by a bullet hole. Police determined that the hole was caused by a BB or pellet gun and the projectile did not make entry into the second pane of the double-paned window or living room itself.

4300 block 204th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for driving with a suspended license and refusal to cooperate with an officer after he provided a false name during a traffic stop.

Aug. 16

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: The owner of a Ford Explorer reported that the vehicle’s temporary license plate had been stolen from its rear bumper.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Northern Lights Apartments after the owner notice it had been rifled through overnight. She stated the vehicle’s registration and insurance documents were missing.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Arco am/pm gas station. The owner returned from inside the store to find the front passenger window had been broken and his cell phone and briefcase were stolen. Close to two hours later, the Lynnwood Police Department received a call about a suspicious incident in which a male subject carrying a briefcase was observed walking into the reporting party’s backyard, grabbing a chair and then leaving a cell phone behind. It was determined the phone belonged to the victim from the incident in Mountlake Terrace. Surveillance videos showed the suspect to be an adult Black male approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 205-225 pounds and wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a black and red beanie hat.

Aug. 17

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An employee at the Terrace Station Apartments reported that a male suspect recorded on surveillance video had broken into a secured office and stolen a laptop computer. The suspect was described as middle aged, white, bald and wearing a mask.

5700 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police took custody of found property reported at the Studio 6 hotel after staff had found a baggie of methamphetamine under the mattress in a room they were cleaning.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that a fraudulent unemployment claim had recently been opened in her name.

23500 block 47th Place West: A woman reported that her vehicle had been prowled overnight and multiple items valued at more than $125 were stolen, including a vape pen, CBD edibles, a $5 winning lottery scratch ticket and loose change. The suspect(s) had used some type of prying tool to open its passenger-side front door and the cost to repair damages was estimated at approximately $1,000.

4500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone had entered his yard and went through an unlocked shed. The man said he found multiple items from the shed on the ground next to the yard’s gate and was unsure if anything had been stolen.

15900 block Mill Creek Boulevard: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a vehicle seized after an investigation. K9 Jax gave a response on the driver’s side of the Nissan Murano that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the EZ Deli Mart after its owner arrived to find the front door had been smashed and items were stolen overnight. A large rock lying on the floor just inside the front door appeared to have been used to break the glass. The area behind the cash register was in disarray with numerous packs of cigarettes and cigars on the floor. Approximately $750 in cash and coins was reported missing, it was not known at that time how much merchandise was stolen. Surveillance video showed the suspect to be a white male approximately 35-45 years old, who was wearing khaki pants, a light green shirt, a black jacket and a mask. The suspect entered the store carrying a plastic container, which he then filled with tobacco products. He was last seen walking away from the building westbound.

4400 block 237th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after hitting another subject’s hand with a baseball bat during an argument.

Aug. 18

4500 block 241st Court Southwest: The owner of a car and a truck, which had both been parked in his driveway and left unlocked, noticed they had been rummaged through and both glove boxes were left open. The owner stated he didn’t notice anything stolen from either vehicle and no damages were reported to have occurred.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The driver of a Metro bus reported by phone that his cell phone, which had been stored in an unsecured box located behind the driver’s seat, had been stolen sometime during his route between the Mountlake Terrace Park and Ride and Northgate.

4500 block 241st Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen and while police were enroute, dispatch advised that it was subsequently located a short distance away from the owner’s residence. The vehicle had been rifled through and a purse containing an identification and multiple credit and debit cards had been stolen. The victim then started receiving bank notifications that some of her cards had been used in various transactions throughout the area. The Lake Forest Park Police Department later found her identification and credit cards in a stolen vehicle.

Aug. 19

23400 block 66th Avenue West: Police determined that a van, which had been reported as being parked on the side of the road for several days, was stolen. They contacted the van’s owner so he could pick up the vehicle.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle called to report that its rear license plate had been stolen overnight.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for having outstanding warrants.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: Police arrested a man during the course of a traffic stop after determining that he had an outstanding warrant.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A tenant at the Terrace Station Apartments complained that two of his car’s tires had been punctured. A Terrace Station employee told police that surveillance video showed a male suspect, whom staff could identify, walking by the left side of the victim’s vehicle. Shortly afterward, a sound of rushing air was heard on the video.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: The driver of a vehicle who was asleep with the engine running while it was parked on the side of the road was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Aug. 20

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that a white woman with blonde hair stole a lanyard with his car keys attached. The incident occurred while he was moving his belongings into a room he had rented at the Studio 6 hotel, and the woman was then seen leaving the property in a dark-colored sedan. Witnesses described her as being in her late 30s or early 40s with a heavy build,

22600 block 73rd Place West: A resident reported that his ex-girlfriend had taken his cell phone without permission and demanded $120 from him in order to get it back. The man said he had given her $60 and she returned the phone but did not give him its SIM card and demanded $60 more in exchange for it. She then left the residence when he called 911, and was gone before police arrived.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell