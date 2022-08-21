Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 13-17, 2022

Aug. 13

22700 block 57th Avenue West: An intoxicated man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence after he pushed his daughter’s boyfriend during an argument over living arrangements.

22000 block 37th Avenue West: A woman told police she noticed some jewelry and money missing from her spare room. She added that the last time she saw the items was a year ago. Reported missing were a gold necklace and matching ring and a tub containing miscellaneous old U.S. coins and currency.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for misdemeanor warrants after police responded to an anonymous tip about someone trespassing at a residence.

Aug. 14

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault. She got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend about the use of a car, then jumped on him and ripped his shirt off. When police arrived, the woman resisted officers’ attempts to arrest her.

5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Police provided domestic violence pamphlets to a husband and wife after they had a verbal argument regarding infidelity in their marriage.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A man said his unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight. Items stolen included his vehicle registration and pay stubs, three sets of fishing equipment valued at $1,000, concrete tools valued at $500 and $30 in cash.

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a verbal domestic incident where a woman and her estranged husband were arguing over living arrangements. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets and told to separate.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A woman said she returned home after being gone for four days and discovered her apartment had been burglarized. Stolen items included an Xbox One X, an Amazon Fire 8 tablet, a diamond ring and food, with a total value of $2,000.

Aug. 15

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after she pushed her ex-boyfriend into a wall, grabbed his hair and then threw a stick of refrigerated butter at him, causing a visible injury to his left eyebrow.

Aug. 16

22100 block 37th Avenue West: Police provided domestic violence pamphlets to a couple arguing about the breakup of their relationship.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A couple received domestic violence pamphlets after engaging in a verbal argument over car keys.

5800 block 219th Street Southwest: A man said an unknown suspect entered his back yard and garage early that morning and stole spray-painting equipment and tools.

Aug. 17

15th Avenue Northeast/Ballinger Way Northeast: A man who lives at the Studio 6 hotel in Mountlake Terrace was arrested for DUI after a Mountlake Terrace police officer observed his vehicle facing south while it was stopped in the northbound lane of 15th Avenue Northeast. After conducting field sobriety tests, officers found probable cause to arrest him, and booked him into Snohomish County Jail.