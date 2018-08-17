Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 10-17

Aug. 10

A burglary was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. Multiple doors had been damaged. It was unclear if anything was missing from inside any of the rooms behind the damaged doors.

Five power tools were found in the 22300 block of 48th Avenue West. The tools were brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for safekeeping.

A theft was reported in the 21500 block of 58th Avenue West. The battery to an RV was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. The vehicle had been entered, clear from the open glove box and items that had been gone through, but nothing appeared to be missing. The vehicle was not damaged.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. A DVD player, tool set and tablet were stolen, and a stock navigation screen was broken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. A pair of designer sunglasses and about $10 in change were stolen.

Aug. 11

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 7300 block of 228th Street Southwest.

A wallet was reported stolen from a store’s break room in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 4300 block of 219th Street Southwest. Several jewelry items, including a wedding ring with rubies and diamonds, as well as nine pairs of collectible Air Jordan shoes, headphones, change and two concert tickets were among the listed items stolen.

Aug. 12

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A rear passenger window was shattered and several items were stolen from inside.

Two packages were stolen from a porch in the 4400 block of 217th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported at a restaurant in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A man ordered a meal valued at $11.99, ate the meal, then told employees that she didn’t have money to pay for the meal.

Aug. 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of St. Albion Way. A car charger, ear phones, a suitcase, two pairs of dress shoes, a yoga mat, a blanket and a bag of old clothing, among other miscellaneous items, were stolen.

Aug. 15

A rental car stolen from Kirkland was located in the 6000 block of 224th Street Southwest. Officers tried to contact the vehicle and it sped off down I-5 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was called off.

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 4100 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 23200 block of 56th Avenue West.

A found wallet was turned into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. The finders wished to remain anonymous and did not mention where they found the wallet.

A vehicle stolen from the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest was recovered by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. It was recovered before it reported stolen.

Aug. 16

An incident of narcotics activity was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Hydroxyzine hydrochloride pills were seized.

Aug. 17

A man was arrested for DUI in the 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest after driving into a ditch. A breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.130 percent.