Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: April 9-16, 2021

April 9

5100 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen overnight.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Andorra Estates Apartments after the female victim discovered that someone had gone through her glove compartment and taken the registration and financial paperwork.

April 10

4200 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an active domestic violence assault misdemeanor warrant.

4000 block 229th Place Southwest: A man reported a theft after noticing the whole neighborhood’s mailboxes were opened and discovering his mail had been stolen after someone had pried open the mailbox lock.

April 11

23900 block 55th Avenue West: A man was cited for trespassing and attempted vehicle prowling after residents reported observing him trying to open apartment and vehicle doors.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and resisting arrest.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Ok Teriyaki after someone had kicked in the rear door of the restaurant and stolen approximately $500 in cash. Damage was estimated at $430.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence after it was determined that she had punched her boyfriend in the face during an argument. Probable cause was also developed to charge the man with malicious mischief for breaking his girlfriend’s phone during the argument, prior to when she struck him.

April 12

21700 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault based on witness statements that he had struck his wife in the face multiple times.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported an identity theft after replying to an email she believed to be about a job. The party who sent her the email told her he was a representative from Comcast and after obtaining her personal information then asked for $9,000.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man found a very realistic looking BB gun in the perimeter bushes of Northern Lights Apartments and turned it over to police for destruction.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School and upon arrival the responding officer observed two vehicles with broken windows. A witness who saw a man searching inside a vehicle reported the suspect had fled the area in a silver Hyundai; the suspect was not located. The owner of one of the cars broken into reported nothing had been stolen from it and estimated the window repair to be $300. The second vehicle’s owner reported a stolen purse, which contained $50, credit cards, driver’s license and earphones.

April 13

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Responding to a request from Lynnwood PD for a narcotics detection dog, K9 Jax gave an alert consistent with locating the presence of controlled substances.

April 14

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his cell phone had been stolen by another homeless resident after he fell asleep on the porch of the Mountlake Terrace American Legion Hall.

21900 block 52nd Avenue West: A notice of civil violation was issued to the residence’s property owner for having multiple junk vehicles parked in the yard, discarded furniture and appliances left in the driveway, an accumulation of debris and trash, and excessive vegetation.

April 15

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said that the catalytic converter had been stolen from her Toyota Prius while parked overnight at the Northern Lights Apartments.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported an identity theft after discovering that someone had opened three accounts with Chase Bank using his personal information.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Fraud was reported after the victim was asked by his bank to approve a $2,000 transaction to another male subject who he thought might possess some of his personal information and be using it in an attempt to take over his identity.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Witnesses said a male subject had physically assaulted a female in the parking lot of the ampm convenience store and then fled the scene. The victim stated her boyfriend had threatened, grabbed and pushed or thrown her to the ground following an earlier argument, causing injuries. The man was not located in a search of the area. Probable cause was developed to charge him with both domestic violence assault and harassment.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: Officer were dispatched to a burglary call after the male victim discovered damage to multiple pieces of his property. The man believed his ex-wife still had keys to the apartment and in addition to causing the damages had also taken his wallet and keys.

April 16

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A mail theft in progress was reported at the Northern Lights Apartments after an employee noticed someone walking out of the mail room with a black grocery bag filled with mail. The suspect fled in a Honda Civic and was not located in the area. The mail room door was obviously pried or forced open, but because there are approximately 100 mailboxes inside, it was unknown at that time exactly whose mail had been stolen.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after showing up to his ex-wife’s residence unannounced and then slapping her arm after she asked him to leave during a reported heated argument.

